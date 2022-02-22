Who is Hannah Lee Fowler? All about Sam Hunt's wife as she files for divorce over cheating claims

On Friday, February 18, country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce after almost five years of marriage. The news of their separation was first published by TMZ, who also acquired the court documents. The documents alleged that Hunt had cheated on her during her pregnancy.

The documents obtained by TMZ also revealed that Fowler is due to deliver their first child in May. As per the legal filings, the 37-year-old singer is being accused of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.”

According to PEOPLE, Fowler demands spousal support (alimony) and primary custody of their soon-to-be-born child. She also demanded a separate residential property.

What is known about Hannah Lee Fowler?

Hannah Fowler and Sam Hunt

According to data pooled from multiple sources, Hannah Fowler is reportedly a licensed nurse. The Montevallo, Alabama native is also reportedly the eldest amongst seven siblings. Fowler graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2007. This would place Fowler in her early to mid-30s.

Hannah Lee Fowler has predominantly kept most of her life private, despite her association with Sam Hunt. Previously, Fowler has been linked with a few humanitarian works, as per some publications. Fowler’s former relationship with Hunt reportedly inspired multiple songs in his repertoire. These songs include Cop Car, Make You Miss Me, Ex To See, Drinkin’ Too Much, and Body Like a Back Road, amongst a few others.

A brief timeline of Hannah Lee Fowler and Sam Hunt’s relationship

Hunt and Fowler had been in an “on-and-off relationship” since 2008. The singer’s first album was named after Fowler’s hometown of Montevallo, Alabama.

In 2017, Hunt told ET that he went to Hawaii almost seven times to convince Fowler to return. Fowler was staying in Hawaii at the time. He added:

“I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months. Trying to talk to her about coming back. And on the seventh trip I convinced her.”

In January 2017, Hunt proposed to Fowler during their trip to Israel. Later in April, the two got married in Hunt’s hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.

