Who is Emily? All about the woman in Love is Blind star Shake's latest Instagram photo dump

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee seems to have moved on from his disastrous debut on Love is Blind. He welcomed a new person into his life almost a year after the show's filming wrapped up.

The Love is Blind star was previously engaged to Deepti Vempati on the show, but the latter called off their marriage at the altar after he indulged in body shaming and bad-mouthing his fiancée. Vempati's brother also took to Instagram, asking the star to "stay away" from his sister.

Later on, Shake took to Instagram to publicly apologize to his ex-fiancée for his comments about her on the show. He said:

"Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said, things that honestly could've just been left unsaid, or could've been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television."

Love is Blind star Shake uploads a fresh series of pictures

After the star's debut on the reality dating series, he received plenty of angry comments from fans criticizing his behavior. Shake has since moved on and posted a fresh series of pictures.

Shake uploads a new Instagram post with a woman named Emily (Image via thepuppydoc/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, he posted a carousel of pictures with a woman named Emily Wilson and the caption read:

"Good things come to those who don't settle."

A photo from the carousel also showed the woman kissing Shake on his cheeks during a visit to Chicago. In a video on the carousel, the star is seen asking the woman if she is wearing his sweatshirt. The veterinarian, DJ and self-esteem coach turned off the comments on the post.

Emily has a highlight on her account, with a series of stories showing her time with Shake and their friends. She frequently posts pictures with her friends as well as with her dog Levi.

Shake Love is Blind stint has been a turbulent journey. During the show's reunion, he told the cast as well as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that every woman on the show is beautiful, but he's not attracted to all of them.

It looks like both Shake and Deepti have now moved on to new beginnings. Love is Blind, produced by Kinetic Content, is currently streaming on Netflix.

