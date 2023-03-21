What is a conservatorship? Amanda Bynes sparks concern online after being placed on psychiatric hold

1990's star Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold after being seen roaming the Downtown LA streets sans clothes on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

According to reports from TMZ based on eyewitnesses, the 36-year-old actress flagged down a car and told the driver she was "coming down from a psychotic episode."

She then proceeded to call 911 and was rushed to a nearby police station where a health expert determined that she needed to be placed on a "5150 psychiatric hold."

Under the 5150 code of the CA Welfare and Institutions Code, a qualified professional or an officer can legally hold a person experiencing a mental health crisis against their will for 72 hours (extendable) while they determine their mental health status.

The She's the Man star was previously in a conservatorship under her mother, Lynn, in 2013 following a string of reckless run-ins with the law dating back to 2012. These included possession of marijuana and setting a small fire. The conservatorship was terminated in March 2022.

What is a conservator's role? Amanda Bynes' 2013 conservatorship explored

Following a public meltdown, Amanda Bynes was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold. Her mother was given a temporary conservatorship shortly before becoming her conservator in October 2014. She handled Amanda's personal, medical, and financial affairs.

A conservator is someone who is legally appointed by the court to handle another person's finances and personal affairs. According to MetLife, this is generally done when the conservatee is "incapacitated in some way or a minor who is incapable of making these decisions."

Amanda Bynes with her parents (Image via Getty Images)

People struggling with mental illness, Alzheimer's, or having a physical disability, etc. might have to be put under conservatorship. Depending on the extent granted, the conservator makes decisions regarding housing, recreation, food, education, finance, and health care amongst other things.

In 2018, the 36-year-old told Paper Magazine that she had been sober for four years thanks to the help of her parents. She expressed her regret and apologized for her substance abuse and past behavior in a tweet, stating:

"I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad."

In February 2022, Amanda Bynes filed to end her conservatorship with support from her parents. Her mother's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told Rolling Stone:

"In all honestly, her mom is so happy and excited. Amanda’s whole family is happy to restart a relationship with Amanda that has nothing to do with this conservatorship."

Following the termination, Bynes was expected to move in with her fiance, Paul Michael, who proposed in February 2020. However, the couple called off their engagement in July 2022. Reports have recently emerged suggesting that the two are dating again.

Netizens react to news of Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold

As news of Amanda's episode spread, netizens shared their concerns online. Many tweeted words of encouragement and prayed for her swift and easy recovery:

The Nickelodeon alum was set to appear at 90s Con 2023 held last weekend in Hartford, Connecticut, where she would have reunited with her All That co-stars. According to That's 4 Entertainment, however, Amanda Bynes canceled at the last moment, citing an illness.

Representatives for Amanda are yet to comment on the recent developments.

