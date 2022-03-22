Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship set to end after nearly 9 years as judge issues tentative ruling 

American actress Amanda Bynes will likely be released from her ongoing conservatorship.

As per the court documents obtained by People Magazine, the tentative ruling came out on March 22 through a judge allotted to Bynes, stating:

"The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

Last month, the 35-year-old former Nickelodeon star filed to end her conservatorship over the person and estate.

On March 22, Judge Roger L. Lund of Ventura County Superior Court is expected to terminate Bynes' conservatorship.

In the past week, Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told the outlet that she is looking to move into a new home with her fiancé, Paul Michael.

In August 2013, Lynn Bynes was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter based on the actress' erratic behavior, which included allegedly setting fire to a driveway. She then obtained full conservatorship of the star in October 2014.

Amanda Bynes' parents are happy with the decision

Last month, Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes' parents, told NBC News her parents "100 percent support" her decision to end the conservatorship.

"The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

A status report concerning Bynes' health was filed and approved by a California court in September 2021, and the next update is scheduled for January 2023. At the time, Esquibias clarified that her conservatorship had not been extended through 2023.

Post that, he told People Magazine:

"It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Bynes is well known for her work on films like She's the Man, Hairspray and What a Girl Wants. Her last big-screen role was in Easy A in 2010.

On Valentine's Day 2020, Amanda Bynes announced her engagement to Michael, a man she met while living in her former sober living home in 2019.

Esquibias stated in October 2020 that Amanda Bynes was studying at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with an associate's degree in 2019.

He further added that she is investigating fragrances as she is considering selling perfumes in addition to a clothing line.

The ruling over Bynes' conservatorship comes months after pop star Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated in Los Angeles County court in November 2021.

