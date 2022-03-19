Who is Paul Michael? All about Amanda Bynes' fiancé as actress plans to move into rental home amid conservatorship battle

Amanda Bynes, 35, is planning to move to a Los Angeles Rental with fiancé Paul Michael as her conservatorship battle is expected to end, People confirmed. Her rental is said to be located in a very private neighborhood that is not far from the ocean. Paul Bynes' lawyer David Esquibias noted in a statement:

"Amanda has located a rental in the Los Angeles area, which she intends to share with Paul."

Paul Michael and his journey with Amanda Bynes: All that is known

As claimed by several reports, Michael is in his 20s, making him younger than Bynes. Although not much is known about him, he was "still in school" last year.

It is not known if he qualifies as a student. Like his fiancee, Michael is also from the Los Angeles area. He reportedly lives in the San Fernando Valley. His father is said to be a doctor, and his brother has previously appeared on some reality series.

Bynes and Michael are said to have immediately hit it off as they crossed paths while attending the same Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] classes in late 2019.

On February 14, 2020, Bynes announced her engagement to Michael on her Instagram account. The caption of the since-deleted photo of her engagement ring read:

"Engaged to tha love of my life."

A month after announcing their engagement, Bynes once again took to Instagram to share a sonogram photo of their unborn child, captioning the now-deleted post:

"Baby on board!"

Bynes' lawyer later denied the claims of her pregnancy. The couple also sparked breakup rumors, which were denied by both parties, in March 2020. However, they are reportedly still going strong.

Amanda Bynes has been under conservatorship since August 2013

Bynes' mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter back in August 2013 after the actress allegedly set fire to a driveway. In October 2014, Lynn obtained a full conservatorship over Bynes.

Bynes filed a petition to end her almost nine-year-long conservatorship last month. Earlier in March, she shared the news of her upcoming court hearing in a video that she posted to her Instagram account. She noted:

"What's up Instagram. Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out."

Her lawyer, Esquibias, previously confirmed to People:

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

The upcoming court hearing will address the potential end of her conservatorship.

