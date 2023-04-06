Secret Invasion: Why Nick Fury does not wear the eyepatch anymore

Nick Fury didn’t show up for the entire Phase 4, but now he will make a comeback in Secret Invasion for “one last fight.” The trailers for the series showed a worn-off Fury who had returned to fight a war against a hostile Skrull Resistance group.

However, upon his return, fans see a few changes. He has a long white beard and no longer sports his iconic eyepatch. Although he left it to burn back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he continued to wear it in Age of Ultron, Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, with his return in Secret Invasion, people are left asking why he doesn’t sport the eyepatch anymore.

Nick Fury is a changed man in Secret Invasion

Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Image via Sony)

After Avengers: Endgame, Nick Fury was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He wasn’t on Earth as he left Talos to take his place on the planet. Instead, he was monitoring extraterrestrial threats on a giant SWORD satellite in outer space.

It’s likely that he took on the persona of “Man on the Wall” who neutralizes threats before they even arrive on Earth. While Marvel hasn’t revealed a lot about his time in space, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that he was in space because Endgame completely changed him.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jackson said:

“Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know? He’s up there trying to process what the f**k happened, you know? And what his place in the world is. The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out.”

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

Nick Fury couldn’t contribute much in Endgame as the likes of Tony and Natasha sacrificed themselves for the greater good. So, his failure still haunts him. He explained that this change in his persona after Endgame also brought the alterations to his attire. Samuel L. Jackson continued:

“He just doesn’t wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It’s part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he’s not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn’t feel like that guy.”

As stated by the actor, the removal of the patch now shows Nick Fury’s vulnerability. However, this doesn’t mean that he will never wear it.

Why Fury might wear the eyepatch once more

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

Almost every Disney+ MCU series has had its protagonists take on their full comic book attire by the end of the series. Wanda finally got her Scarlet Witch avatar, while Sam became Captain America.

On the other hand, Hawkeye got his comic-accurate suit, and Ms. Marvel got her new suit by the end of season 1. Even though Secret Invasion looks to be a different series compared to others, this trend of suits might continue in it.

Nick Fury feels vulnerable in the beginning of Secret Invasion, but by the time viewers reach episode 6, which is supposed to showcase his most glorious moment, they could see him take on that eyepatch one more time. Another reason for that is his listing in The Marvels’ cast. Since he is going to appear in The Marvels as well, it would be safe to assume that he will be sporting the patch again.

Secret Invasion releases on June 21 on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes