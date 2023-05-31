5 fun facts about Nickelodeon's iCarly

Nickelodeon's iCarly, that started out as a teen sitcom, was quite popular back when it premiered in 2007. The original show ran for six whole seasons and won multiple awards during the course of its long run till 2012.

Hence, it wasn't suprising when Paramount+ decided to revive the hit show and introduce new aspects that would appeal to old fans as well as pique the interest of viewers who are new to the show.

The revived iCarly premiered on Paramount+ in 2021. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress reprised their roles from the original sitcom, they were joined by newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. The show, which picks up nine years after the previous series, features the characters all grown up, but still as entertaining and hilarious as the original venture.

The show has received a lot of love from viewers, and is all ready to welcome its third season, which will premiere on Thursday, June 1.

5 facts about iCarly that even ardent fans will find interesting

1) Sam's real phone number

Can you imagine if you could really call the characters from your favorite TV show? Well, that's exactly what the creators of iCarly made possible. During an episode in season 5 of the original series, Sam Puckett’s phone number was revealed and fans who called the number could listen to a voicemail message from the fictional character.

Staying true to the Puckett personality, she informed callers that she never checks her messages and that callers should simply hang up.

2) The original concept was different

At the time when the show was aired, the concept of a young, spirited girl having her own show online was both fresh and fun. At present, people are very familiar with youngsters becoming internet famous.

However, it is interesting to note that the initial concept that creator Dan Schneider had for iCarly was quite different. It was supposed to be about an ordinary girl, who through a turn of events, gets to star in her favorite TV show. Although this supposed concept also seems fun, it is much more interesting for Carly to have her own show as opposed to starring in one.

3) The show was almost called iSam

Schneider first planned to name the main protagonist Sam but when he looked up URLs, iSam.com was already taken. He knew that he had to go with another option. He then thought of Josie but didn't like it enough. Eventually, he landed on iCarly, which obviously had a better ring to it.

Interestingly enough, Sam still made it into the show. Actor Jennette McCurdy played the role of Sam Puckett, who was one of Carly's best friends and co-host of the web show.

4) 11.2 million viewers tuned in to watch "iSaved Your Life"

It is no secret that the original series had a lot of loyal viewers who would tune in regularly to watch new episodes when they aired. But one episode that knocked the competition out of the water was iSaved Your Life, which aired in 2010. A whopping 11.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the episode, making it the most-watched episode of the series.

In the iCarly episode, Carly develops a crush on Freddie after he saves her life. An injured Freddie is happy that the former thinks of him as more than a friend, but soon ponders whether this truly is the best way to earn her affections.

5) Real fan videos in iCarly

In a lot of episodes, Carly and the rest of the gang used to watch fan videos that they received for their internet show. A lot of viewers were unaware that these videos were by real fans that had been submitted to iCarly.com. Miranda Cosgrove had shared that she and the rest of the cast watched these real videos on set with the cameras rolling so that their true expressions can be captured.

Including fan videos in the show is just one of the ways that the makers of iCarly went above and beyond to connect to fans of the show and make them feel like they were also part of Carly's world in some way.

These cool facts cement iCarly's status as an iconic show, and the success of the new revived show proves that the audience still loves the characters as much as they did back in the day.

Poll : 0 votes