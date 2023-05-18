Miranda Cosgrove’s tour bus accident revisited as interview clip goes viral on TikTok

Miranda Cosgrove's 2011 tour bus accident has got people talking again. The iCarly actress was on tour for her debut album, Sparks Fly, in August of that year when her tour bus crashed into a semi-truck en route to Kansas. As per research done on internet trends, several netizens are once again taking keen interest in the actress' older accident.

This could be because a video of the actress narrating the accident has gone viral on TikTok, racking up over 142 thousand views and counting.

The TikTok clip of Cosgrove talking about the accident has amassed over 100,000 views (Image via TikTok/@mirandacosgroveupdates)

Miranda Cosgrove's tour bus smashed into a semi-truck en route to Kansas

Miranda Cosgrove was at the peak of her popularity in 2011.

Nickelodeon's iCarly was running successfully, the star had just released her debut album, Sparks Fly, and she toured the United States for her debut solo tour, The Dancing Crazy Tour.

Once Cosgrove released her second LP, High Maintenance, she decided to extend the Dancing Crazy tour into the summer.

It was during the extended, Dancing Crazy Summer Tour that Miranda Cosgrove's tour bus smashed into a semi-truck in Illinois. The actress was en route to Kansas after a concert at the Fraze. Instead of swerving to avoid the semi, the tour bus driver hit the brakes, which resulted in the accident.

The accident left the actress and singer with a broken ankle that required surgery. Her mother also suffered concussions. The bus driver was severely injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Reports indicate that his arm was sliced right through and required 45 stitches.

"I like, flew out of the bed and I hit the wall": Miranda Cosgrove

The viral clip originated from EP #31 of Whitney Cummings' Good For You Podcast, where Miranda Cosgrove appeared as a guest. The actress labeled her accident as a "Crazy weird thing that happened" and explained that getting into a car accident was now a big fear of hers:

"Especially if you're sleeping in a car or for a while after it happened, I would like, wake up in the night because I'd like, remember because I heard a big sound when the tour bus ran into another car."

Miranda Cosgrove subsequently elaborated on how wearing UGG boots protected her leg from further damage:

"I like, flew out of the bed and I hit the wall, so my foot like, hit the wall and the UGGs protected it."

Miranda also had a funny story about her involvement in her mom's concussion. In the accident, a bookcase fell on top of the actress, and she disorientedly threw it off of her, only for it to inadvertently land on her mother. Her mother later suffered a concussion and was knocked out for the entire ordeal.

Miranda Cosgrove's surgeon was clueless about a hole in her foot

In October 2021, the actress appeared in actor Sean Hayes' and Dr. Priyanka Wali's podcast, Hypocondriactor, where she spoke about the extent of her injuries. Cosgrove remembered being relatively calm after the accident after being ensured that her injuries were treatable:

"I wasn't really freaking out that much I don't know if it's just, you know, what people do when something traumatic happens you're kind of calm for once."

When the then 20-year-old woke up after the surgery and got rid of her cast, she recalled seeing a hole between her ankle and her knee. She likened its size to that of the top of an expo marker. She said that it eventually healed, but at the time, it looked like someone cut a hole through her foot.

Dr. Priyanka Wali presented a few possibilities for the presence of the hole. Her first guess was that it was related to the insertion of a surgical rod at the time of the operation, but she acknowledged that if that were true, the doctors would know. Cosgrave explained that the medical staff were clueless about what it was:

"The surgeon was like..., I wasn't in there when that happened, if we had something to do with it, I wasn't in, there. It must've been after I left the room."

The only answer she got was from her physical therapist, who clarified that sometimes during surgery, it was necessary to make a hole to drain excess blood that flows toward the foot. Dr. Wali said she wasn't familiar with the process but wouldn't rule that out.

