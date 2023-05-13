iCarly season 3 release date, cast, trailer, and more details explored

The much-awaited iCarly season 3 is all set for its arrival on Thursday, June 1, 2023, on Paramount+, and fans can't wait to see Miranda Cosgrove reprise her iconic role as web series star Carly Shay. The original iCarly series entailed her story as she embarked on making a web series; however, the Paramount+ reboot of the show focuses on Carly and her friends as they navigate adult life and face challenges.

The synopsis for the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"A group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures."

The show is written and directed by Dan Schneider, with Ali Schouten, Miranda Cosgrove, and Phill Lewis serving as the executive producers.

iCarly season 3 promises to be an exciting adventure for fans

Paramount+ released the trailer for season 3 of the show yesterday, May 11, 2023, and it has managed to take the iCarly fandom by storm. It gives us a glimpse into the life of Carly Shay, as she tries to navigate fame in her adult years, but another intriguing storyline that the trailer teases is her budding romance with her best friend, Freddie.

The original show that aired from 2007 to 2012 hinted at Freddie having feelings for Carly for practically every season; however, the show never once explored the relationship, which could also be owed to the fact that the show was aimed at younger audiences. However, with the Paramount+ reboot, fans get to see the dynamic explored as Carly finally reciprocates the feelings that Freddie once had for her and could even be seen being teased about it by her friends.

This particular storyline gets even more interesting as fans become acquainted with Pearl, Freddie's new girlfriend, in the upcoming season, which forces Carly to not reveal her true feelings to him. The trailer also hints that Pearl becomes aware of Carly's feelings for Freddie and is seen having a confrontation with her.

Fans can't wait for the new season as they finally see the duo's relationship explored, and it'll be interesting to see how the show manages to venture into other storylines as well, including the likable and intriguing characters that Carly's entourage includes.

More about iCarly's cast

iCarly is host to a star-studded cast with Miranda Cosgrove in the lead, who plays the role of Carly Shay. The actress rose to fame for her brilliant portrayal of the character in the Nickelodeon show of the same name, and her reprisal has certainly caused waves in the industry. In an interview with Variety, the actress commented on her feelings about coming back to the show and her character:

"It was crazy. The first week when I went back, just seeing all the sets – that was really emotional; looking around and seeing Nathan and Jerry, but seeing them grown up, but on the same set we grew up on when we were little. Like, it was just a really crazy experience."

However, the actress isn't the only one to reprise her role from the Nickelodeon show, as she's also joined by fellow co-stars, including Jerry Trainor as her older brother Spencer, Nathan Kress as her neighbor, and tech whiz Freddie Benson. The series does not feature Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett, who has apparently left acting. McCurdy stated that acting wasn't something she always wanted to do and was forced into it by her mother.

iCarly season 3 will be available for streaming on Thursday, June 1, 2023, on Paramount+.

