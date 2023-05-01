"Drake and Josh both trash": Josh Peck under fire for claiming Jennette McCurdy owes him for scrapping podcast episode

Josh Peck was slammed online after he claimed that actress Jennette McCurdy owes him for scrapping the debut episode of his podcast, which he hosts with Ben Soffer. During an episode of his podcast Good Guys, the 36-year-old told his guest Tana Mongeau that McCurdy appeared on the show and spoke about her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

During a recent episode, the hosts explained the situation to their guest Tana Mongeau. Soffer said that the 30-year-old iCarly star was their first-ever guest and was on their show the day she released her book. He said that having her on the podcast was an "amazing get" for them and added:

"We were truly good guys, unbelievable interview, spoke about everything that she wanted to, nothing that she didn't want to. It ended, and she told us not to run it."

To this, Josh Peck added that he got "no response" when he reached back to McCurdy. He said that there was a small update about the situation. He told Mongeau that since he and Soffer were the "good guys," they told Jenette that it wasn't an issue for them to scrap the episode. He added that they asked her if she wanted to return but got no response from her.

Months later, Peck decided to approach McCurdy again, before speculating that she had blocked him. He said:

"Let me check in, she owes us. All I wrote to Jennette after six months was, 'Hi, hi'. I got a green bubble, Am I blocked? I think I might be blocked...or she was on a 12-hour flight. Here's hoping."

However, Josh Peck's comments about Jennette McCurdy were not liked by many as netizens slammed the actor for feeling entitled. One person even went on to say:

Delanie #Team Lauren/Carolyn/Frannie/Heidi @avriIgirlfriend So now Josh Peck is attacking Jenette Mccurdy too. Drake and Josh both trash So now Josh Peck is attacking Jenette Mccurdy too. Drake and Josh both trash

Twitter reactions on Josh Peck's comments on Jennette McCurdy

After Josh Peck's comments about Jennette McCurdy owing him for a scrapped podcast episode went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the actor for playing the "good guy" while stating that McCurdy "owes" him nothing.

Others slammed him for not letting McCurdy take control of her own narrative and outing her for his personal gains.

Spinner’s Turtle🐢 @weedtortoise Josh Peck whining he’s a “good guy” while demanding Jennette McCurdy “owes” him is peak ick factor for me Josh Peck whining he’s a “good guy” while demanding Jennette McCurdy “owes” him is peak ick factor for me

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Peck's comments on McCurdy. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Josh Peck previously supported Jennette McCurdy when she released her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Drake and Josh actor called the actress "brave, funny, and thoughtful in ways few are."

McCurdy's autobiography was praised by critics for its honest look at his life as a kid actor. The Sam & Cat star also talked about the pain she went through because of how hard it was to get along with her late mother, Debra McCurdy.

While speaking with BuzzFeed News in August 2022, she said:

“I think seeing yourself is particularly difficult with growing up in the public eye, because you’re so public-facing and seen as one thing. That makes the reality of you so much more unseen and invalidated and unacknowledged."

She added that she could see herself now and could accept being seen by others.

As of writing, McCurdy has not responded to Josh Peck's alleged claims of her asking to scrap off the episode she appeared on.

Poll : 0 votes