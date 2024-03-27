Did the Punisher ever join the Avengers? Details explored ahead of rumored MCU appearance

Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, is expected to return with the upcoming Marvel television series Daredevil: Born Again. The return has been teased by Jon Bernthal, the actor who originated the role of the Punisher in the Daredevil series. Bernthal took to social media to announce the news, leaving fans excited.

The Punisher is an anti-hero character in the Marvel comics whose backstory is heartbreaking. After an accident in which he lost his wife and children, he became a vigilante to fight against crimes single-handedly. Later, he became Captain America and a member of the Avengers, but he soon left after being disillusioned with Iron Man's plans.

More about the Punisher: Backstory explored

The Punisher was originally known as Frank Castle, and writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru created the character. The character first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #129 as a minor character. He was introduced as a mercenary hired by Jackal, the mad scientist, to kill Spider-Man.

Later on, the character was developed into a former military man. His story was written as a war veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After serving for two years, he returned to New York to be with his wife and children.

One day, Frank took his family on a picnic to Central Park, and they coincidentally chanced upon a mob. The mob turned against them and murdered his wife and children in cold blood before escaping. Frank was devastated by the incident and vowed to take on the vigilante role and fight crimes. He then became known as "Punisher."

How did Frank Castle come to join the Avengers?

Later in the story, Iron Man and his secret group, popularly known as the Illuminati, take Frank Castle prisoner. They convinced him that the only way to restore order and peace in a chaotic America was if Castle could become the new Captain America.

Expand Tweet

Castle agreed and was injected with the Super-Soldier serum, which imbued him with super-human strength, swiftness, and power, which even Steve Rogers did not have. Armed with the uniform and the patent Captain America shield, he took on his new role as Captain America with pride.

Frank Castle became a part of the Avengers crew after he proved himself against powerful enemies like Red Skull and Thanos. He served as an Avengers member for years before he left, disappointed with Tony Stark's decision to mass-produce serum-powered Captain Americas for his Captain Americorps initiative.

Eventually, he retired as the Punisher and took on a young apprentice, a young girl named Ava. He taught her how to throw a shield using garbage can lids. She grew up inspired by him to lead her own Americorps squad.

Expand Tweet

Bernthal teased the return of the Punisher in the upcoming Daredevil series on February 11, 2024. Disney+ regarding the series, it is expected to continue the storyline established in the original Daredevil series.

Watch this space for more updates on the return of Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again.