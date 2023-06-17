Disney+ updates Marvel banner, excludes original MCU Avengers

A recent update to Disney+'s Marvel section removed the two original Avengers featured on the platform's banner, making way for newer heroes. The MCU's foundational Avengers have recently seen a gradual phasing out from the franchise.

Iconic characters such as Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America made their departures in Avengers: Endgame. After appearing for the last time in her standalone 2021 Phase 4 film, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow followed suit.

Only Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, are still standing from the 2021 Avengers roster. However, their continued participation in the MCU following Phase 4 hangs in the balance, with no explicit confirmation about any future appearances.

A revamped Marvel banner on Disney+

Marvel's Next Generation: Disney+ introduces an updated Marvel banner featuring a new lineup of heroes ready to shape the future of the MCU (Image via Disney)

In a recent overhaul of Disney's streaming service, the platform has updated its original Marvel banner, notably leaving out two fundamental characters from the first Avengers roster: Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

malachi @MCUMarvels The Disney Plus banner change. I like both, Natasha will be missed though The Disney Plus banner change. I like both, Natasha will be missed though https://t.co/P2CYBAehRz

The vacancies left by these key Avengers have now been occupied by Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has also been added to the Disney+ line-up.

Interestingly, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa was replaced with Letitia Wright's Shuri following the actor and character's demise.

At its inception, Disney+'s Marvel banner depicted the original Avengers team and Nick Fury, as illustrated in the 2015 character posters from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The updated Disney+ Marvel banner now features the following characters:

Shang-Chi - Simu Liu

Black Panther (Shuri) - Letitia Wright

Captain Marvel - Brie Larson

Nick Fury - Samuel L. Jackson

Captain America (Sam Wilson) - Anthony Mackie

Scarlet Witch - Elizabeth Olsen

Loki - Tom Hiddleston

Yelena Belova - Florence Pugh

What does this mean for the original Avengers?

Passing the Torch: As the platform updates its Marvel banner, the absence of the original Avengers signifies a new chapter for Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Widow and Thor were initially the only original Avengers present on Disney+'s Marvel header, given they were the two with major theatrical roles during Phase 4. Hawkeye and Hulk, on the other hand, were present through original series streaming on the platform.

With Black Widow having officially exited the MCU and no confirmed appearances for Thor, it is logical to remove these characters from the banner, making way for newer faces who have led recent projects, have imminent returns, or are slated to play significant roles in the upcoming phases.

Despite the possibility that Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff may reappear in future projects such as Avengers: Secret Wars, their leadership era in the MCU has effectively ended, making way for a new generation of heroes.

ScreenTime @screentime 'Avengers: Secret Wars' is getting delayed from May 1st, 2026 to May 7th, 2027. 'Avengers: Secret Wars' is getting delayed from May 1st, 2026 to May 7th, 2027. https://t.co/hfa0OYTJ8d

Future storylines involving Thor and Hulk have been hinted at, with the Asgardian god set to confront Hercules and the gamma hero recently welcoming his son. The trajectory for Hawkeye is less clear, especially with Jeremy Renner's recent severe injury and the passing of the character's mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Even though some original Avengers are still part of the narrative, their roles within the MCU have been notably diminished. As they gradually transition into mentorship roles, they will likely step back from the franchise altogether.

All four Avengers movies continue to be available for streaming on Disney+.

