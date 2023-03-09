The Punisher and 9 other characters to likely appear in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again has begun production and is set to release sometime in 2024. While it has been allotted a Spring 2024 release window, the show could be delayed with other MCU projects being moved around. This upcoming reboot season will be the first Marvel series to include 18 episodes.

Along with Daredevil, many other Marvel characters are expected to appear in the series. A few new characters could be introduced, while other older ones could come in and continue their MCU journeys alongside Matt Murdock in MCU’s Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk, Kingpin, and other characters who likely to show up in Daredevil Born Again

The Punisher

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher (Image via Marvel)

Twitter Scooper MyTimetoShineHello had posted last year that Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again. They further stated that Castle would also get his own solo series the following year.

Moreover, THR recently confirmed the first scoop as Bernthal has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming series based on Matt Murdock. Considering his murderous motivations, he could become one of the temporary antagonists that Murdock has to stop. In that case, viewers should expect the two characters to team up against the real bad guys.

Kingpin

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Kevin Feige (Image via Marvel)

At D23, Kevin Feige revealed that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin wouldn’t just return to the Echo series but he’d also be a part of Charlie Cox’s upcoming series. Therefore, fans can expect D’Onofrio to play one of the villains settling his beef with Matt Murdock once and for all!

Echo

Maya Lopez aka Echo (Image via Marvel)

Echo and Daredevil are closely linked to each other in the comics. Since both of them have teamed up to fight Kingpin, it would be a safe bet for Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez to continue her MCU role in Born Again after Matt Murdock's cameos in her own series, Echo.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk and Matt Murdock (Image via Marvel)

Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters recently became a couple. Out of the 18 episodes in Daredevil: Borg Again, at least one or two of them should unite these two characters. Since Walters resides in a different city, their reunion won’t last long. However, she could pop into Born Again just as Matt Murdock appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Their reunion could either strengthen their relationship or it might split them apart. However, before their potential break-up, fans can be sure that Marvel will give them another team-up battle.

Spider-Man

A still from Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Sony)

Among the many MCU characters, the one that everybody hopes to see in Born Again is Spider-Man. Although Matt Murdock may have forgotten about Spider-Man’s secret identity, the two heroes still reside close to each other. Hence, a Spider-Man-Daredevil team-up will make total sense, especially after Matt Murdock’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland is rumored to have signed a new deal that includes an appearance in Born Again. If this rumor comes true, then not only will the hype for this series blow through the roof, but fans might also see Spider-Man finally go toe-to-toe against Kingpin. Moreover, they might just get to see a trio team up between Matt Murdock, Frank Castle, and Peter Parker.

So, it’s a safe bet that Kevin Feige will give us at least one episode with Spider-Man in Born Again!

Foggy and Karen

Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (Image via Marvel)

THR’s report stated that the likes of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson haven’t been asked to return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. It’s unclear whether these characters will be recast or completely written out.

Since Matt Murdock is different than the one we saw in the Netflix series, Foggy and Karen may or may not carry forward from the Netflix Marvel universe to the MCU.

Elektra

Elektra Natchios (Image via Marvel)

Elektra Natchios and Matt Murdock are among the most popular couples from the comics. Hence, it is likely that she could be introduced in the upcoming Daredevil reboot series. Just like Karen & Foggy’s actors, even Elodie Yung hasn’t been asked to return either.

If Elektra is supposed to be a part of the MCU, then she might get recast. However, since "Elektra and Daredevil" is a done and dusted story, there’s a chance that she may not be brought back as Matt Murdock is currently involved with Jennifer Walters.

Jessica Jones

Kristen Ritter as Jessica Jones (Image via Marvel)

Over the last couple of years, rumors have suggested that Kristen Ritter will also reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the MCU. Her portrayal of the character was remarkable, and many fans would agree that she should also be brought back in the 18-episode-long Daredevil: Born Again series.

Her companionship with Matt Murdock was also praised back in Netflix’s Defenders. However, all the rumors of her return haven’t panned out till now. So, there’s also a chance that she may not return after all.

Bullseye

Bullseye from the comics (Image via Marvel)

A villain for Daredevil: Born Again hasn’t been chosen so far. However, Bullseye is someone who wasn’t properly covered in the Marvel Netflix universe. Season 4 would have introduced a truly comic-accurate Bullseye, but the series got canceled back then. Thus, he becomes the perfect candidate to play the big bad villain in Born Again.

Poll : 0 votes