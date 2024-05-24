Tires season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Netflix dropped the first season of its latest comedy series, Tires, on May 23, 2024. The six-episode scripted series follows Will, the anxious and seemingly unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, as he tries to revitalize his father's business while enduring constant torment from his cousin and now employee, Shane.

The show is co-created and executive-produced by comedian Shane Gillis who recently took part in the Netflix Is a Joke Fest earlier in May. His partnership with Netflix also includes an upcoming stand-up special set to be released next year in 2025.

John McKeever, who appears in Tires season 1 as Belmont Store manager, has directed the series. Along with Gillis, McKeever and Steve Gerben have served as co-creators, writers, and executive producers.

Shane Gillis leads the cast of Tires season 1

1) Shane Gillis as Shane

Shane Gillis at Chelsea Music Hall (Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

Shane Gillis plays a character named Shane in Tires season 1. As the series unfolds, viewers witness the dynamic between the charismatic yet clumsy Shane and his more composed cousin, Will, as they navigate the challenges of running an auto repair shop. Gillis is an American stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster known for his sharp, often controversial humor.

Gillis began his comedy career in the early 2010s, gaining recognition through his appearances on various comedy podcasts and his co-hosting role on Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.

Gillis's comedy often tackles provocative subjects, leading to both acclaim and criticism. In 2019, he was briefly cast on Saturday Night Live but was quickly let go after past controversial comments surfaced.

Despite this setback, Gillis continued to build a dedicated following through his stand-up performances, podcasts, and appearances on popular comedy platforms.

2) Steve Gerben as Will

Steve Gerben as Will (Image via Netflix)

Steve Gerben portrays the pivotal role of Will in Tires season 1. As the inheritor of his father's business, Will grapples with maintaining control of the Valley Forge Automotive Center while dealing with the antics of his cousin-turned-employee, Shane.

Gerben is a friend and frequent collaborator of Gillis. His acting journey began with appearances on Comedy Central's Delco Proper alongside Gillis and they later went on to collaborate on Gilly and Keeves. Gerben also starred in the film Holly and the Hot Chocolate which was directed by John McKeever.

3) Chris O'Connor as Cal

Chris O'Connor as Cal (Image via Netflix)

Chris O’Connor takes on the role of Cal at Valley Forge Automotive Center in Tires season 1. His acting journey began in 1981, with appearances in shows like Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. O'Connor has a diverse portfolio, with roles in series like Burn Notice, Magic City, and films such as Depraved and Jew(ish).

4) Kilah Fox as Kilah

Kilah Fox as Kilah (Image via Netflix)

Like Shane, Kilah Fox embodies a character with the same first name in Tires season 1. She kickstarted her career by appearing in Gillis' project Gilly and Keeves in which she played various roles. She then went on to feature in its TV special, Gilly and Keeves: The Special.

5) Andrew Schulz as Andiamo Auto Salesman

Andrew Schulz at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest (Image via Getty/Charley Gallay)

Andrew Schulz is a prominent stand-up comedian, actor, and podcast host. Rising to fame through his sharp wit and fearless approach to comedy, Schulz has become known for his thought-provoking and boundary-pushing humor.

He gained widespread recognition for his comedy specials, including Andrew Schulz: Infamous and his podcast The Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne Tha God. He has also worked as a host before pivoting as an actor in various shows and films such as You People and Upgraded.

6) Stavros Halkias as Dave

Stavros Halkias as Dave (Image via Netflix)

Stavros Halkias portrays Dave in Tires season 1 and brings a decade of media experience to the ensemble. While he's new to TV with Gillis and company, Halkias has made various podcast appearances such as in C*m Town and This Past Week. His previous acting projects include Monster Lab, Pause with Sam Jay, and Salesman.

Other cast members of Tires season 1

A still from 'Tires' (Image via Netflix)

The supporting cast of Netflix's Tires season 1 includes:

Francis Ellis as Shane's Friend

Tommy Pope as Andiamo Auto Salesman

John McKeever as Belmont Store Manager

Kerryn Feehan as Reagan

Matt McCusker as Police Officer

All episodes of Tires season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.