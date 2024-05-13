Tires Season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Comedian Shane Gillis’ self-financed sitcom Tires Season 1 is slated to debut on Netflix on May 23, 2024. The show, a six-episode comedy series, was written and produced by Gillis, along with John McKeever and Steven Gerben.

Coming from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, the show is directed by McKeever, while Gillis and Gerben will both star in it. It marks the comedian’s second collaboration with the streaming platform, following his successful stand-up special Beautiful Dogs in 2023, which was also directed by McKeever. More recently, Gillis made two performances during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, on May 4 and May 8.

The upcoming sitcom removes Gillis behind the mic on a stage and puts him in a busy auto repair chain.

When and where to watch Tires Season 1?

Tires Season 1 will premiere on Thursday, May 23, 2024, with all episodes being released on the same day. The episodes will be available for fans only in the US and UK.

All six episodes will arrive for streaming for US and UK audiences with a Netflix subscription. If there is any geographical restriction, a trusted VPN can help fans access the series worldwide.

Cast and characters in Tires Season 1

Shane Gillis stars in the workplace comedy series as Shane. He will be joined by frequent collaborator, Steve Gerben, who plays the character of Will. Besides his Netflix specials, Gillis was also named Comedy Central’s “Up-Next” comedian during the 2019 Clusterfest.

As for McKeever, he’s a regular in Tru TV’s Almost Genius. Other credits include HBO’s High Maintenance and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, alongside writing for Comedy Central, NBC, and MTV.

Fans can also expect to see several other cast members in the show, including Chris O’Connor who’s a regular at Helium Comedy Club, and whose work has been featured on Comedy Central. The show will also see guest appearances from stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Schulz who has credits in Guy Code, The Roast of Tom Brady, and Upgraded.

Below is the complete list of cast members fans can expect to see in the show.

Steve Gerben as Will

Shane Gillis as Shane

Chris O’Connor

Kilah Fox

Stavros Halkias

Andrew Schulz

What is the plot of Tires Season 1?

The plot of Tires Season 1 centers around a nervous and seemingly unqualified Will, the son of the owner of an auto repair shop. The story is about him inheriting his father’s failing business and attempting to turn it around. The series is expected to see Will trying his hand as an auto repair chain owner and manager ,while keeping his rowdy cousin-slash-employee, Shane, in line.

The synopsis, via Netflix, writes:

“At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line."

Ahead of the season premiere, fans can catch Gillis’s Beautiful Dogs stand-up set, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

