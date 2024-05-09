Tom Brady's Netflix roast: A $30 million FTX share payment and a dose of humility

The renowned NFL quarterback Tom Brady accepted a new challenge by taking part in the Netflix live roast special on May 5, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Brady, who is well-known for his unmatched performance on the football field, accepted this invitation to demonstrate his capacity to manage humor and media attention.

Comedians and former colleagues used the roast as a platform to make fun of Brady's financial choices, especially his disastrous Bitcoin bets, which caused him to face severe blowback and legal troubles.

Before he was involved in the Netflix roast, Brady was reportedly paid over $30 million in FTX shares. As a result of his equity investment in the now-defunct FTX exchange, this payout was a part of his larger involvement with the cryptocurrency business.

Tom Brady's Netflix roast and past involvement with FTX

The money that Tom Brady made for the Netflix spoof and his previous affiliation with FTX shed light on his financial dealings and public image. Brady's acceptance of nearly $30 million in FTX shares in return for his efforts to publicize the exchange and collaborate with the company's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, drew mockery on Netflix.

Brady first became involved with FTX in 2021 when he invested in the exchange as an ownership position, which made him more closely associated with the cryptocurrency market and its ups and downs. Brady's response during the roast showed that he could be composed under pressure and handle criticism about his Bitcoin partnerships and investments, even in the face of reactions.

Backlash and jokes on Tom Brady about his cryptocurrency investment

Tom Brady faced a barrage of backlash and jokes regarding his cryptocurrency investment during the Netflix roast, shedding light on the intersection of celebrity endorsements, financial decisions, and public scrutiny. Comedians, including Nikki Glaser and Kevin Hart, took jabs at Brady's involvement with the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX.

Brady experienced discomfort with the lighthearted joking, as seen by Gronkowski's comment about cryptocurrency and Glaser's joke about Brady losing $30 million in cryptocurrency hitting a nerve. Following the collapse of FTX in November 2022, Brady's association with the company, in which he was compensated in stocks to promote the exchange alongside his wife Gisele Bündchen, came under fire and faced legal ramifications.

The public's reactions to Brady's Bitcoin venture have shown how much caution stars must maintain when dealing with unreliable markets and tech. Comedian Kevin Hart made fun of Brady by speculating as to why the roast wasn't held in the Crypto.com Arena,

"To remind Tom's fans of how much money he owes them."

While some found the roast's remarks amusing, they also pointed out the scrutiny and implications that high-profile people like Tom Brady endure when their money-related actions are subjected to scrutiny

Nikki Glaser, a comedian, made fun of Tom Brady, stating,

"Tom also lost $30 million in crypto — how did you fall for that?"

She went on to make fun of Rob Gronkowski, Brady's former teammate, saying,

"I mean, even Gronk was like 'me know that's not real money,'"

Brady's example shows the need for honesty, careful research, and an awareness of potential risks related to cryptocurrency investing. It also serves as a cautionary tale about the perks and dangers of big-name endorsements in this field.

Throughout the broadcast of the Netflix live roast of Tom Brady , viewers could pause and rewind the live event to immerse themselves in the action. The choice to broadcast the roast live on Netflix was made as part of the company's ambition to provide event-style content and increase viewer engagement.

