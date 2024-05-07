Gisele Bundchen 'deeply disappointed' over avalanche of divorce jokes at Tom Brady's roast: Report

Gisele Bundchen was the butt of several jokes at Tom Brady’s roast on Netflix. In the aftermath, Gisele has now presented her side, as per an insider.

The insider spoke on her opinions about this category of jokes presented to the audience worldwide. The source said to People:

"(Gisele is) deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

The mother of two is currently focused on her children and the impact these jokes could have on them. The source said:

"As always, (Bundchen's) priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

The supermodel and Tom Brady started dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2009. They have two children together, a boy and a girl. However, they divorced each other in 2022. This divorce and the reasons behind it were a recurring theme among the roasters.

The roast has created a lot of buzz and Gisele Bundchen is among many who did not find the jokes tasteful. The ex-fiancée of former Patriots tigh end Aaron Hernandez, Shayanna Jenkins, also raised claims in this regard.

What is Gisele Bundchen working on?

Gisele Bundchen’s home country of Brazil is going through one of the worst floods in its history. The source close to her reiterated her commitment to help the populace in need. The source said to People:

"This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history.

"She was concerned about families affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing."

Over her career, Gisele has undertaken several philanthropic ventures to help Brazilian children with the ‘Zero Hunger Program’ along with tirelessly working for environmental causes as well. She was bestowed with the ‘Global Environment Citizen’ award in 2011, and her work on these two fronts continues.

