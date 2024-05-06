Tom Brady roast: All Gisele Bundchen jokes made by Kevin Hart, Andrew Schulz, and more

The Tom Brady roast on Netflix delivered everything his fans and haters wanted from the spectacle. However, one of the most contentious issues throughout the 3-hour roast was Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Everybody from comedians and former teammates took shots at Brady’s failed marriage.

The supermodel used to date actor Leonardo DiCaprio till 2005. In 2006, she and the three-time NFL MVP started dating and tied the knot in 2009. The couple have two children and divorced in 2022, ending their 13 years of marriage.

This topic was tackled by almost everybody who stepped up to roast Brady, starting from the host of the roast, Kevin Hart. He brought forth Gisele dating her jiu-jitsu coach after separation from Brady.

“You f*ked him (Belichick) good," Hart joked. "You did, Tom, you f*ked your coach… You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f*ked that karate man.”

Ex-Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe took a couple of shots on this touchy topic. The QB got replaced as the top man within the Patriots roster did not hold back.

“(Brady is) pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage,” he joked.

He also joked about a couple of things that Brady will never experience:

“Being a first-round draft pick (Brady was drafted in the sixth round) and a 28th wedding anniversary”.

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz involved the UFC president Dana White in his joke. Schulz said referring to Gisele’s jiu-jitsu coach’s involvement:

“That’s why Dana is here, so you can learn how to f*ck a Brazilian out of half their purse.”

Tom Brady doesn’t hold back

With so many jokes at the expense of his failed marriage, Brady was expected to have a comeback. And the seven-time Super Bowl champion shut everyone’s mouth when he took to the podium. Brady said:

“There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but I miss the love of my life … football.”

Brady brushed aside the entire defensive line and professed his love for football, not even mentioning Gisele’s name.

