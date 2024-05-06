Aaron Hernandez's ex-fiancée shames 'cruel' suicide jokes at Tom Brady's Netflix roast

The topic of Aaron Hernandez was far from off-limits at the roast of Tom Brady on Sunday. One of Brady's most prolific partners in the NFL, the former tight end was found guilty of murder and accused of more. He eventually hung himself in prison, marking the end of a troubling chapter. His ex-fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, was not pleased to hear the amount of times Hernandez was brought up.

"It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world," Jenkins said, via TMZ.

Jenkins said that while Hernandez is dead, their daughter will eventually be more than aware of everything surrounding her father. That includes seeing adults joke about a traumatic and tragic situation that involved someone the young girl loved.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Roasts are designed to be brutal, which is why so many shocking jokes were aimed at players and personalities sitting there in the audience or as presenters. They were there to hear it, but Hernandez was not. His situation is also much more tragic and dark than the others that got joked about, leading to Jenkins' frustration.

Julian Edelman makes brutal joke about Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez

For several years, Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez were the NFL's top tight end duo. Tom Brady fed them passes as part of a dominant offense, a rare one that featured two legitimate stars at the position.

In the Netflix roast, wide receiver Julian Edelman referenced the two of them. Gronkowski was in the audience, and he was the setup for the profane joke. He said that people used to ask him about Gronkowski's private parts, and he gave a backhanded compliment.

Julian Edelman made a joke about Aaron Hernandez.

The punchline, however, was aimed at the deceased Hernandez. With a bit of wordplay, Edelman said Hernandez was "hung," which has more than one meaning in this situation. That was one of a few jokes about the former tight end who died in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback