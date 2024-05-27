Is Netflix's Tires similar to sitcom Seinfeld? Explained

Netflix's new comedy series, Tires, is a show that does not have a main plot or conflict. In short, it is seemingly a show about nothing. While that may sound confusing to most people, fans of Seinfeld can perhaps get an idea of the concept.

Unlike most shows that rely on dramatic arcs, significant character development, or complex plotlines, Seinfeld thrives on the mundane and trivial aspects of daily existence.

Tires, released on May 23, 2024, operates in a similar vein. The six-episode scripted series follows Will, the anxious and seemingly unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, as he tries to revitalize his father's business while enduring constant torment from his cousin-turned-employee Shane.

While the two shows have different premises, settings, and themes, they fall under the same genre due to the focus on everyday incidents and interactions rather than an overarching plotline. To understand this concept, we need to first take a look at Seinfeld.

Seinfeld and the concept of "nothing," explored

A still from 'Seinfeld' (Image via Sony)

The concept of "nothing" in the television series Seinfeld is a defining characteristic that sets it apart from traditional sitcoms. Often described as "a show about nothing," the series centers around the lives of four main characters, Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer, who navigate the intricacies and absurdities of everyday life in New York City.

Seinfeld is devoid of any sentimentality and does not allow its characters to find depth and meaning within themselves. The plot remains static, with each episode structured akin to a joke. The initial minutes set up a conflict, and the storylines of each character converge on a single punchline. This formula persists throughout most of the show, with every episode acting as a standalone story.

The concept of "nothing" is humorously explored within the show itself, particularly in the meta-storyline where Jerry and George pitch a TV series idea to NBC executives, describing it as "a show about nothing."

This self-referential concept highlights the essence of Seinfeld—the humor derived from ordinary situations, social faux pas, and everyday annoyances. Episodes often revolve around seemingly insignificant events, such as waiting for a table at a Chinese restaurant, dealing with a low-flow showerhead, or navigating the social etiquette of re-gifting.

A still from 'Seinfeld' (Image via Sony)

Seinfeld masterfully turns the trivialities of life into comedic gold by focusing on the characters' reactions and interactions. Jerry's observational humor, George's neuroticism, Elaine's assertiveness, and Kramer's eccentricity bring out the comedy in ordinary moments.

Ultimately, the concept of "nothing" in Seinfeld serves as a commentary on the human experience, showing that the mundane aspects of life, when observed closely and humorously, can be the source of endless amusement and insight.

Tires vs. Seinfeld: Two shows about nothing

A still from 'Tires' (Image via Netflix)

Tires and Seinfeld share the unique trait of focusing on the mundane aspects of life, but they approach their storytelling and character dynamics in distinct ways. Seinfeld centers around the everyday lives of its four main characters, deriving humor from ordinary situations and minor social missteps.

Similarly, Tires, a Netflix comedy series created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever, revolves around the employees of a lackluster auto shop. The show's humor stems from the characters' boredom and the trivial problems they encounter, such as overordering tires. Like Seinfeld, the new Netflix show emphasizes the banality of its setting, turning the tedium of working in an auto shop into comedic fodder.

However, while Seinfeld relies on the complex interplay between its four main characters, Tires focuses on the dynamic between Will, the nervous manager, and Shane, his laid-back cousin and employee.

Shane's character, portrayed by Gillis, introduces a subtle unpredictability and a heartwarming edge to the otherwise routine environment. Unlike the sharper sarcasm of Seinfeld's characters, Shane's humor is kind-hearted and often unexpectedly supportive, setting a different tone for the new Netflix series.

Steve Gerben as Will (Image via Netflix)

Another key difference is the level of conflict in each show. Seinfeld thrives on the tension and misunderstandings between its characters, whereas Tires presents a more harmonious and relaxed environment. The stakes in the latter are intentionally low, and the characters, including Shane, generally get along well despite minor pranks and sabotages.

In essence, while both shows explore the humor in everyday life, the Netflix series leans towards a more laid-back and amiable approach, lacking the sharp edge and social commentary that define Seinfeld.

This difference highlights the evolving nature of sitcoms, with Tires embodying a post-ironic, almost nostalgic take on workplace comedy, focusing on the simple pleasure of hanging out with friends and co-workers.

Both Tires and Seinfeld are currently available to stream on Netflix.

