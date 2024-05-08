Tires on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Netflix recently announced the release date for their long-awaited comedy series, Tires, featuring noted comedian Shane Gillis. The series will be released on May 23, 2024, with further details expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The American standup comedian has recently been involved with multiple Netflix specials and was most recently seen as the host of a Saturday Night Special live episode.

Tires is an original six-episode comedy series created by Shane Gillis, Steven Gerben, and John McKeever. The three comedians come together for an original project that will revolve around the character of Will, played by Gerben. Will is the heir to an auto repair chain headed by his father.

Gerben's character attempts to turn around the failing business and hires his cousin Shane as an employee, a character played by Shane Gillis. The ensemble cast also features Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, and has a cameo from Andrew Schulz.

Tires on Netflix: Everything you need to know

Gillis is also involved with the production of the series, as it has been created by his company Dad Sick Productions, which he co-owns with John McKeever. The duo previously worked on their standup special Beautiful Dogs, with Tires set to become the company’s second offering thus far.

Until now, a total of six episodes have been allotted to the series, and they are all set to be released on May 23, 2024. While details about the series had been kept under wraps, Netflix recently confirmed that filming for the six episodes has already concluded.

The recently-held Netflix Is A Joke Festival 2024 event saw the release of a special screening of Tires at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, creators Fillis and Steven Gerben also answered fan queries about their upcoming special. Both claimed that they had been working on the projects for years. Regardless, the event also confirmed the release date, which has now been officially announced by Netflix.

While not a lot of details about the plot have been made apparent, it seems as if Gerben himself will be playing the protagonist. The comedian will take on a role that has been described as that of a ‘nervous, introverted’ man who has to learn on the go in order to turn his father’s business around.

The talented cast, alongside the fact that several other comedians are set to make appearances, makes Tires a bit of a must-watch. The starring trio has been involved in every aspect of the series, although no details about a potential sequel have been mentioned thus far.

Regardless, fans might be looking to mark May 23, with all six episodes of the series set to be released worldwide.

