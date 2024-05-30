5 Things Tires season 2 can improve from season 1

Tires season 2 has seen the green light already. The ones who have seen the first one have shown excitement on social media platforms. But there are certain things critics want to change, perhaps want to make them better about the series' second installment.

There haven't been many talks about the first season, but Shane Gill has already confirmed the second one to be premiered on Netflix in 2025. As per the critics' verdict, it is quite unusual for a series to announce a sequel even before the premiere of its predecessor. But with all odds, Tires season 2 will be seeing the light of day next year, and the first season has already premiered on Netflix on May 23, 2024.

5 Improvements Tires season 2 can make to be ahead of its predecessor

1. More development for supporting characters

Steve Gerben in Tires (Image via Youtube/ Netflix)

In season 1 of Tires, the spotlight was mostly on Shane and Will, with other characters not getting much attention. For season 2, there's a great chance to go deeper into the lives of these different characters. By giving them their own stories, the second season would feel more like a team effort, far from just focusing on the main stars.

This one improvement would make the show more interesting because it would introduce new side stories that add to the main plot, which, in turn, would keep viewers curious and connected to all the characters. Each character having their own path would make the whole show richer and more enjoyable for all kinds of audiences, from critics to a random person watching for enjoyment.

2. Balancing comedy with character depth

The show Tires is well known for its bold and funny style, which directly parallels Shane Gillis's way of comedy. However, the second installment can shine by mixing this humor with deeper looks at who the characters are. In the last few episodes of season 1, we started to see more meaningful connections, especially between Will and his dad.

If season 2 brings in more touching moments like these, it will make watching the show a more rewarding experience for all the viewers looking to enjoy the show they like. This would let the comedy emerge more naturally, growing from how the characters evolve and interact instead of relying on funny situations.

3. Enhancing the plot’s complexity

Season 1 of Tires set a solid base with its workplace setting and the ongoing family tensions. Looking forward to the second season; the series has a great chance to bring in more complex plots. Another thing would be tougher conflicts that can really test the characters in fresh ways. It can be done by facing new challenges in the business and dealing with personal problems.

There is also another way of doing it, which is encountering surprising situations that shake up the usual routine at Valley Forge Auto. The show can capture the audience and keep them guessing and deeply engaged throughout the season, which can only happen by integrating these more detailed and intricate storylines.

4. Increased use of recurring themes and callbacks

Season 1 really hit its mark with its themes of redemption and seeking approval from family. For Tires season 2 and the expected cast, the show could build on this by using recurring themes and references more skillfully. This would help create a sense of continuity that viewers who pay close attention would appreciate.

Such a strategy might include subtle nods to things that happened in earlier episodes or jokes that grow and change along with the storyline. This approach would deepen the story and make the whole series feel more connected and well-rounded.

5. Strengthening Will’s leadership arc

In season 1, we saw Will struggling to get approval and assert himself, which was quite engaging to watch. In Tires season 2, pushing this story forward could mean showing Will making bolder decisions and stepping up as a leader. The kind of development in his character would make for a great personal journey.

Along with that it will also help drive the entire show's story. As the show watches Will grow into his new role, his journey becomes central to the story. It makes every success and failure he experiences feel more substantial to the overall story of the series.

Viewers can watch the show's first season on Netflix. It has 6 episodes in total, and all of them can be accessed if they have a subscription to the streaming platform.