What's coming to Netflix this June 2024? Hit Man, Trigger Warning, and more

With Bodkin, Unfrosted, Tires, and thirty-three more platform Originals, Netflix took the month of May 2024 by storm. The new titles and returning shows have been a refreshing addition to the catalog, leaving subscribers frantic about what to watch. Similarly, the OTT giants are back once again with new titles for the month of June 2024, promising another exciting lineup for the Netflix family.

From new movies like Hit Man, Inheritance, and Trigger Warning, to returning installments, including Bridgerton season 3 part 2, Sweet Tooth season 3, and The Victim’s Game season 2, there is a lot that June has to offer, making it another exciting month for the subscribers. Read on to learn what’s new on Netflix in June 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Netflix this June 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024

1917 (2019)

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Ali (2001)

Baby Boy (2001)

Black Clover (Season 3)

Cold Copy (2024)

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Divergent Movie Collection:

Divergent

Allegiant

Insurgent (2015)

Dune (1984)

Flushed Away (2006)

Heartland (Season 16)

Home (2015)

Janky Promoters (2009)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2006)

Lumberjack The Monster (2023)

National Security (2003)

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

Pilecki’s Report (2023)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Simon (2023)

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation (2024)

Tangerine (2015)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Conjuring Movie Collection: (The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Two Can Play At That Game (2001)

Monday, June 3, 2024

30 for 30: Lance (Season 1)

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius (Season 1)

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9)

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 2) New Season

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Anti Hero (2024)

Ride on Time (New Episodes)

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (2024) Netflix Original

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

How to Rob a Bank (2024) Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 5) New Season

Under Paris (2024) Netflix Original

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (2024) Netflix Original

Basma (2024) Netflix Original

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Kübra (Season 2) Netflix Original

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (2024) Netflix Original

Rafa Marquez: El Capitan (2024) Netflix Original

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) New Season

Also Read: 5 films Awkwafina starred in, from Crazy Rich Asians to Ocean's 8

Friday, June 7, 2024

Hierarchy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hit Man (2024) Netflix Original

Perfect Match (Season 2) New Season

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Wonder (2017)

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (2024) Netflix Original

Tour De France: Unchained (Season 2) New Season

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch (Season 2) New Season

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (2024) Netflix Original

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2) New Season

Doctor Climax (Season 1) Netflix Original

LEGO Friends (Season 2)

Remembering Gene Wilder (2024)

Also Read: Bridgerton season 3 part 1 ending explained

Friday, June 14, 2024

Abang Adik (2023)

Forged in Fire (Season 14)

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ultraman: Rising (2024) Netflix Original

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Cold Case Files (Season 3)

Miss Night and Day (Season 1) Netflix Original

Monday, June 17, 2024

30 for 30: June 17th, 1984

Carol (2015)

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Agents of Mystery (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (2024) Netflix Original

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Black Barbie: A Documentary (2024) Netflix Original

Dexter (Seasons 1-8)

Inheritance (2024) Netflix Original

Kleks Academy (2024) Netflix Original

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Thursday, June 20, 2024

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Accidental Twins (2024) Netflix Original

Friday, June 21, 2024

Aftersun (2021)

Gangs of Galicia (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Victim’s Game (Season 2) New Season

Trigger Warning (2024) Netflix Original

Also Read: Trigger Warning cast, plot, and trailer

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Rising Impact (Season 1) Netflix Original

Monday, June 24, 2024

Little Angel (Volume 5)

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 2) New Season

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Drawing Closer (2024) Netflix Original

Supacell (Season 1) Netflix Original

That 90s Show (Part 2) New Season

Unicorn Academy (Chapter 2) Netflix Original

Also Read: Everything to know about That’90s show season 2

Friday, June 28, 2024

A Family Affair (2024) Netflix Original

Hoarders (Season 14)

Kota Factory (Season 3) New Season

Oloture: The Journey (Season 1) Netflix Original

Owning Manhattan (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mole (Season 2) New Season

Savage Beauty (Season 2) New Season

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Alone (Season 10)

NCIS (Seasons 16-17)

The Smurfs (Season 2)

Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as 2024 progresses.