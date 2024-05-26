What's coming to Netflix this June 2024? Hit Man, Trigger Warning, and more

With Bodkin, Unfrosted, Tires, and thirty-three more platform Originals, Netflix took the month of May 2024 by storm. The new titles and returning shows have been a refreshing addition to the catalog, leaving subscribers frantic about what to watch. Similarly, the OTT giants are back once again with new titles for the month of June 2024, promising another exciting lineup for the Netflix family.
From new movies like Hit Man, Inheritance, and Trigger Warning, to returning installments, including Bridgerton season 3 part 2, Sweet Tooth season 3, and The Victim’s Game season 2, there is a lot that June has to offer, making it another exciting month for the subscribers. Read on to learn what’s new on Netflix in June 2024.
All new shows and movies releasing on Netflix this June 2024
Saturday, June 1, 2024
- 1917 (2019)
- 30 for 30: Once Brothers
- A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
- Ali (2001)
- Baby Boy (2001)
- Black Clover (Season 3)
- Cold Copy (2024)
- Detective Pikachu (2019)
- Divergent Movie Collection:
- Divergent
- Allegiant
- Insurgent (2015)
- Dune (1984)
- Flushed Away (2006)
- Heartland (Season 16)
- Home (2015)
- Janky Promoters (2009)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- Land of the Lost (2006)
- Lumberjack The Monster (2023)
- National Security (2003)
- On the Basis of Sex (2018)
- Pilecki’s Report (2023)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Simon (2023)
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation (2024)
- Tangerine (2015)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Conjuring Movie Collection: (The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It)
- The Devil’s Own (1997)
- The Lego Movie (2014)
- Two Can Play At That Game (2001)
Monday, June 3, 2024
- 30 for 30: Lance (Season 1)
- 30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
- 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius (Season 1)
- 300: Rise of an Empire (2014)
- How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9)
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 2) New Season
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
- Anti Hero (2024)
- Ride on Time (New Episodes)
- The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (2024) Netflix Original
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
- How to Rob a Bank (2024) Netflix Original
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 5) New Season
- Under Paris (2024) Netflix Original
Thursday, June 6, 2024
- Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (2024) Netflix Original
- Basma (2024) Netflix Original
- Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
- Kübra (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (2024) Netflix Original
- Rafa Marquez: El Capitan (2024) Netflix Original
- Sweet Tooth (Season 3) New Season
Also Read: 5 films Awkwafina starred in, from Crazy Rich Asians to Ocean's 8
Friday, June 7, 2024
- Hierarchy (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Hit Man (2024) Netflix Original
- Perfect Match (Season 2) New Season
Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Wonder (2017)
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
- Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (2024) Netflix Original
- Tour De France: Unchained (Season 2) New Season
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
- King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch (Season 2) New Season
- Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (2024) Netflix Original
Thursday, June 13, 2024
- Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2) New Season
- Doctor Climax (Season 1) Netflix Original
- LEGO Friends (Season 2)
- Remembering Gene Wilder (2024)
Also Read: Bridgerton season 3 part 1 ending explained
Friday, June 14, 2024
- Abang Adik (2023)
- Forged in Fire (Season 14)
- Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ultraman: Rising (2024) Netflix Original
Saturday, June 15, 2024
- Cold Case Files (Season 3)
- Miss Night and Day (Season 1) Netflix Original
Monday, June 17, 2024
- 30 for 30: June 17th, 1984
- Carol (2015)
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Agents of Mystery (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
- Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (2024) Netflix Original
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- Black Barbie: A Documentary (2024) Netflix Original
- Dexter (Seasons 1-8)
- Inheritance (2024) Netflix Original
- Kleks Academy (2024) Netflix Original
- The Lego Batman Movie (2017)
Thursday, June 20, 2024
- AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Accidental Twins (2024) Netflix Original
Friday, June 21, 2024
- Aftersun (2021)
- Gangs of Galicia (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Victim’s Game (Season 2) New Season
- Trigger Warning (2024) Netflix Original
Also Read: Trigger Warning cast, plot, and trailer
Saturday, June 22, 2024
- Rising Impact (Season 1) Netflix Original
Monday, June 24, 2024
- Little Angel (Volume 5)
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 1) Netflix Original
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Worst Roommate Ever (Season 2) New Season
Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Drawing Closer (2024) Netflix Original
- Supacell (Season 1) Netflix Original
- That 90s Show (Part 2) New Season
- Unicorn Academy (Chapter 2) Netflix Original
Also Read: Everything to know about That’90s show season 2
Friday, June 28, 2024
- A Family Affair (2024) Netflix Original
- Hoarders (Season 14)
- Kota Factory (Season 3) New Season
- Oloture: The Journey (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Owning Manhattan (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Mole (Season 2) New Season
- Savage Beauty (Season 2) New Season
Sunday, June 30, 2024
- Alone (Season 10)
- NCIS (Seasons 16-17)
- The Smurfs (Season 2)
Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as 2024 progresses.