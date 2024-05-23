Tires season 2: Full list of cast in the series

Tires season 2, Shane Gillis’ Netflix comedy series, has gottenn an early renewal, with the show’s sophomore season confirmed before the first season even starts rolling out. The announcement comes ahead of the six-episode first season of Tires, slated to premiere on Thursday, May 23.

The comedy series is created by Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steven Gerben. The three comedians will also come together both in front and behind the camera with both Gillis and Gerben to star on the show while McKeever directs.

Tires season 2 is expected to run in 2025, and while there’s little known about the show’s sophomore season, its main cast members, Gillis and Gerben, are expected to return.

Steve Gerben and others to star in Tires season 2

With Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben both co-creators and main cast members of the show, they are expected to reprise their roles for Tires season 2. Tires season 1 cast members, who are also previous collaborators of the two, are likely to join them for the sophomore season as well.

Below is the list of the cast members and characters who are likely to return for Tires season 2.

Steve Gerben as Will

Steve Gerben is a writer, actor, and director and he’s worked with Gillis in several projects. He wrote and directed Gillis’ Gilly and Keeves TV series and also wrote for the 2022 Gilly and Keeves: The Special.

As an actor, Gerben’s credits include the TV series Delco Proper where he starred alongside McKeever, and the 2022 film Holly and the Hot Chocolate directed by McKeever.

Gerben’s character in the series, as teased in the first trailer, is the seemingly incompetent heir to a failing auto repair shop, Will. The show’s first season will see him try his hand at turning around his late father’s business while also managing his cousin, Will.

Season 2 is likely to continue Will’s storyline and the life he leads as a new auto repair shop owner.

Shane Gillis as Shane

Shane Gillis (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Co-creator and star of the series, Shane Gillis will play the character of Shane, the rowdy cousin of Will and his employee in the tire shop. Gillis is a stand-up comedian who had previously collaborated with Netflix like his 2023 rowdy stand-up set Beautiful Dogs.

He’s also Gilly in Gilly and Keeves, a TV series of comedy sketches that ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2021 as well as in Gilly and Keeves: The Special in 2022.

Gillis was also named “Up-Next” comic during the 2019 Clusterfest by Comedy Central and the winner of Philly’s Funniest in 2016 at Helium Comedy Club.

Stavros Halkias

Stavros Halkias (Image via Rob Carr/Getty Images)

American comedian and podcaster Stavros Halkias, whose character in the series remains unknown, has appeared in numerous TV shorts and shows. He was in the 2022 film Salesmen and guest-starred in shows like Pause with Sam Jay, Pitch Please, and Dollar Store Therapist.

However, Halkias is best known for starting his podcast series C*m Town, which ran from 2016 to 2022.

Kilah Fox

Tires cast: Kilah Fox in the middle (Image via Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

A previous collaborator of the trio behind Tires, Kilah Fox was a series regular in Gilly and Keeves. The actress and comedian also worked with the trio in Gilly and Keeves: The Special.

Her role in Tires season 2 remains unnamed.

Chris O’Connor

A comic from Philadelphia, Chris O’Connor's works have been featured on Comedy Central, Spotify, iTunes, Funny or Die, and SiriusXM, among others. He’s a regular at Good Good Money, The Punchline Philly, and Helium Comedy Club.

Aside from being a comedian, he’s also appeared in films and TV as an actor and guest star, like in Finding Red Cloud, Burn Notice, Depraved, and Jew(ish). O’Connor’s character in Tires on Netflix is still unknown.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tires season 2 as 2024 progresses. Meanwhile, catch Tires season 1 on Netflix on Thursday, May 23, with all six episodes scheduled to release simultaneously.

