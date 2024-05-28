Steve Gerben: Age, career, and everything to know about the Tires' star

Netflix's Tires starring Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis is sweeping audiences worldwide with its crude, deadpan, and raunchy humour. The series premiered on May 23, 2024, and stars Steven Gerben as Will, manager of an automobile shop previously owned by his father. It also stars Shane Gillis as Shane, Will's cousin and reputed mischief-maker at work.

This is the first time in years that Steven Gerben is appearing in a leading role on screen. Gerben appeared last in the workplace comedy Delco Proper in which he portrayed the role of Gordy. Quite naturally he looks pretty different from what he looked back then. His distinguishing appearance on Tires has piqued the interest of netizens who are curious about Gerben's age.

Despite the absence of any digital footprints concerning Gerben's exact age, fans of the actor have deduced that he is in his mid-thirties.

Steve Gerben from Tires is apparently 35 years old

Steve Gerben plays Will in Netflix's recent sitcom (Image via Getty)

As mentioned previously, devout Steve Gerben fans have not sat in silence since his appearance in Netflix's Tires. Besides talking about his impeccable comic timing and acting, fans have also been talking about his age. Based on multiple theories spread all over the internet fans have reached a consensus that Gerben is around 35 years old.

The deductions come after the actor's age has been a hot topic of discussion on Reddit. On the popular communication platform, a user wrote:

"He has the wrinkles and facial lines of a man in his late 40s but gives off the presence of a man in his early 30s."

Another user referred to his rheumatoid arthritis symptom and mentioned that it made him look younger. He said:

"I am not sure his age, but I think his big eyes make him look younger."

Tracing Steve Gerben's career

Before appearing as the title character in Netflix's Tires, Steve Gerben has had a prolific career in acting, writing, and directing. According to IMDb some of the significant titles under his belt include acting credits for:

Delco Pepper

Gilly and Keeves

Gilly and Keeves: The Special

Holly and the Hot Chocolate

Writing credits for:

Tires

Gilly and Keeves

Gilly and Keeves: The Special

And, directing credits for:

Gilly and Keeves

About Steve Gerben's character in Tires

Netflix's Tires is about Steve Gerben's Will and his everyday interactions with his co-workers at Valley Forge Automotive, an automobile repair shop. The shop has been passed onto him by his father, under whom it had miserably failed. Will's only wish is to turn things around and create a successful business out of it.

However, his constant efforts are often met with opposition from his workers who do not seem to care about their job as much as he does. He faces the most difficulty and scrutiny from his cousin Will, who tends to live more freely than Will does. Their constant bickering and face-offs are often the butt of jokes throughout the entire series, which keeps the audiences entertained.

About cast and crew

Shane Gillis plays Shane in Netflix's recent sitcom (Image via Getty)

Tires has been created by John McKeever, Steve Gerben, and Shane Gillis. The sitcom features Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis in lead roles. They play the characters of Will and Shane, respectively. The show also features several actors in supporting roles such as Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. It also features a guest appearance from Andrew Schulz.

All six episodes of the show spanning somewhere between 20 to 24 minutes are currently streaming on the OTT platform.