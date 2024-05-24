Where is Netflix's Tires season 1 filmed? All shooting locations explored

Netflix's show Tires season 1 is a comedy series about Shane, a relaxed guy working at his cousin Will's tire store. Will has a hard time running the store he inherited from his dad. This is because Shane and the other workers don't want to work hard and often mess things up.

When the team finds out the store might have to close, Shane decides to help out. He comes up with some unusual ways to sell tires. Tires season 1 has six episodes that premiered on May 23.

Co-created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever, the show takes place in Valley Forge, primarily homing in on the Valley Forge Automotive Center and its eclectic staff. The simple interiors of the tire shop and the everyday streets encircling it grounds Tires in a relatable, blue-collar world.

While watching, viewers may be curious about the familiar landscapes where Tires season 1 was shot. Netflix's Tires Season 1 was filmed in West Chester, Pennsylvania, primarily around the Tires Etc shop located at 640 East Gay Street.

Netflix's Tires season 1: Major filming locations

Even though the show Tires season 1 is supposed to happen in Valley Forge, it was, as aforementioned, actually filmed in West Chester, Pennsylvania— a place not too far from Valley Forge. The production team started filming in 2023, and the reports suggest that it didn't take too long to film.

A post by Jenny Jams, one of the actors, indicated that the cast and crew got along well. She shared a picture to say thanks, talking about how working didn't feel like work.

1) West Chester, Pennsylvania

Most of the shooting for Tires took place at one spot in West Chester, a small town near Philadelphia. The key place used for the show is an actual tire store named Tires Etc, at 640 East Gay Street. This shop, which focuses on tires and fixing cars, has been open since 2014.

The local team stopped their usual work for a bit so the show could be filmed there. Located in an appealing shopping area, the store was just right to stand in for the Valley Forge Automotive Center in the series.

2) Outside the Tire Shop in West Chester

When the main characters are outside the tire shop in the show, viewers get to see different places and landmarks on Gay Street. These places include Parkway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Pete’s Express Car Wash. Also, in scenes where Shane is in the parking lot, there’s a view of the red roof of the TruMark Financial Credit Union at 700 East Market Street.

Instagram posts by Shane Gillis, who is from Pennsylvania, show he knows the area well. He even took care of the show's costs before Netflix helped out, which might have influenced where the team filmed.

West Chester is also known for its university and green areas, and is a community full of parks and trails for outdoor lovers.

Its location near big roads also means there are many car-related businesses, especially around where the show was filmed on Gay Street. This gives the area a lively mood perfect for the Tires season 1.