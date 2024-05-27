5 shows to watch if you love Netflix's Tires

Tires is an American comedy television show that was created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever. Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias are among the supporting cast members. Gillis and Gerben are the show's major stars.

The main character in Tires is Will, played by Steve Gerben. He inherited his family's failing auto-repair business, Valley Forge Tires. Will is constantly harassed by his annoying cousin, Shane, played by Shane Gillis. Shane constantly puts Will down whenever he has the chance while he tries to turn the company around.

Popular stand-up comic Shane Gillis created this workplace comedy series, where the tire shop serves as the setting for this Netflix series. It covers the everyday antics of all the staff members, from Shane's lighthearted comments to Will's most recent humiliation. Tires is available to stream on Netflix.

Here are some more workplace comedies for you to watch after Tires if you enjoyed the humor and the characters.

List of 5 shows to watch if you like Tires

1) Space Force

Space Force (Image via Netflix)

First recommendation for Tires and workplace comedy fans created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels for Netflix, Space Force is an American comedic television series set in the workplace. The story centers on the United States Space Force, the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, and follows a group of individuals charged with its creation. Led by Steve Carell, the cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Steve Carell, and Ben Schwartz.

This group is led by General Mark R. Naird, an idealistic army man who attempts to carry out the assignment he was given. It consists of intelligent but socially awkward scientists, a fast-talking public relations expert, and a no-nonsense Space Force chopper pilot. Watch it on Netflix.

2) Unstable

Unstable (Image via Netflix)

The next recommendation for Tires fans is the American workplace comedy television series Unstable, starring Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe. Victor Fresco and both Lowes serve as executive producers. The Netflix comedy series' narrative centers on Jackson, a socially awkward son, and his intelligent but egotistical father, Ellis. After Ellis loses his wife, he spirals out of control and leaves his company in a terrible situation.

The company's staff members try to help Ellis' father become less unstable by bringing Jackson back into Ellis' life. The main cast of Unstable features the father-son team of Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe, with Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, and Emma Pilar Ferreira in supporting roles. The show is streaming on Netflix.

3) The Ranch

The Ranch (Image via Netflix)

Another workplace comedy recommended for Tires fans is an American sitcom called The Ranch. In it, Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, who previously appeared together on That '70s Show, play brothers Colt and Rooster Bennett, respectively, who assist in running their father Beau's Sam Elliott cattle ranch in Colorado.

Elisha Cuthbert played Colt's love interest, Abby, a local schoolteacher, while Debra Winger played their mother, Maggie, a bar owner. Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp were among the other cast members from That '70s Show who had recurring parts. It made its Netflix debut in 2016 and ran for four seasons, consisting of eight parts.

Each season has 20 episodes, split into two parts. Each part has ten episodes in total, lasting roughly half an hour each. Every episode is named after a song from American country music.

The Ranch is a comedy-drama series. Upon returning home to Iron River Ranch to join the family business with his hard and disapproving father Beau and his mischievous big brother Rooster, Colt, an irresponsible former football player, is the focus of the Netflix comedy series. The series is available on Netflix.

4) Superstore

Superstore is an American comedy created and produced by Justin Spitzer. The series, which stars Ben Feldman and America Ferrera as executive producers, centers on a group of workers at Cloud 9, a fictitious big-box chain store in St. Louis, Missouri. Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Colton Dunn, and Kaliko Kauahi are among the ensemble cast members.

The series centers on the store's employees as they go about their daily lives, trying to solve customers' issues while also trying to figure out how to solve their own. America Ferrera and Ben Feldman play the key characters in Superstore. For Tires and workplace comedy fans, watch Superstore on Netflix.

5) The Crew

The Crew (Image via Netflix)

Another recommendation for Tires fans is the American comedic television series The Crew, created by Jeff Lowell. In the series, Kevin James plays a crew chief for a NASCAR race team. The series is based in a NASCAR garage and centers on the crew chief, who is shocked to learn that the owner has chosen to retire and has left his millennial daughter in charge of running the shop.

While the remaining staff members must keep the garage operating, they are at odds over how it should be managed. Kevin James plays the lead role in The Crew, while Sarah Stiles, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, Gary Anthony Williams, and Dan Ahdoot play supporting roles. Watch it on Netflix.

There are a ton of exciting series to check out for fans of workplace comedy dramas like Tires. All of them offer a combination of humor and compelling characters. Stay tuned for more such recommendations.

