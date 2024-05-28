Who is Chris O'Connor in Netflix's Tires? Everything to know

On May 24, 2024, Tires, an American comedy television series starring Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben, was released on Netflix. Following its release, the workplace sitcom chronicling workers' lives of the fictional Valley Forge Automotive soon made a place in the audience's hearts.

The viewers were particularly impressed with the crude, deadpan, and raunchy humor used in the show. They were also impressed by the acting skills of the show's main cast. Besides Gillis and Gerben, whose screen presence was the maximum in the show, Chris O Connor's portrayal of Cal also garnered significant praise from the viewers.

For those thinking where they have seen the actor before, Chris O Connor has been in the limelight for years now. Through the years, the Tires star has made several appearances in front of the camera in mostly brief roles. Significant among those are Burn Notice (TV series), Coward (Movie), and Depraved (Movie).

More about Chris O'Connor's prolific career

Before appearing in Netflix's Tires, Chris O'Connor was most famous for his career in standup comedy, to which he is attached even today. He is also known for being a podcast host on Stuff Island alongside fellow comedian Tommy Pope.

He also featured in three episodes of Gilly and Keeves, a sketch comedy by Shane Gillis and John McKeever, which he reportedly also helped co-write. According to IMDb, the episodes in which Connor appeared in the show were:

Season 1 episode 3, Sleep Cop (2021): as Dinner Party Guest

Season 1 episode 8, Trump Speed Dating (2021): as Speed Dating Host.

as Speed Dating Host. Season 1 episode 10, Apology Press Conference (2021): as the Boys.

Connor's official website, achrisoconnor.com, gives the readers additional info on his journey.

"Chris is a comic from Philadelphia, now living in NYC. His work has been featured on Comedy Central, SiriusXM, TeamCoco, Funny or Die, Buzzfeed, iTunes, Spotify, Huffington Post and Barstool Sports. He is one half of the podcast Stuff Island. He helped write and act in the sketch series Gilly and Keeves."

It further reads:

"In addition, he also starred in a pair of viral videos that garnered more than 3 million views (Samesies and Man hears for the first time) as well as the digital series Tires. For the past year he has been touring with Andrew Santino on the Cheeto Santino tour."

The website also updates the audience on Connor's upcoming tour dates, snippets of Connor's most famous appearances on YouTube, and his email.

About Netflix's Tires

Much like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Tires is a workplace comedy series. The show concerns the daily activities of Shane (Shane Gillis), Cal (Chris O'Connor), Kilah (Kilah Fox), and Dave (Stavros Halkias) under the managership of Will (Steve Gerben).

After suffering a setback in the automobile repairing industry, Will's father, the owner of Valley Forge Automotive, tasks him with the responsibility of turning his business around. While Will does seem to be driven, he is also very nervous, which often lands him in trouble with his co-workers, who are mostly laid back. With Shane, his notorious cousin, he faces the most trouble as he goes out of his way to meddle with him, although in good faith.

All six episodes of Tires are currently available to stream on Netflix.