10 TV shows to watch before The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases

With Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 under production, it's time to turn to other TV shows in the teen romance genre. Such shows have gained widespread popularity in recent years, with The Summer I Turned Pretty being a notable example that has captivated audiences with its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters.

Based on Jenny Han's beloved book series, the show centers around Isabel "Belly" Conklin and her transformative summers at Cousins Beach, where she navigates the ups and downs of love, friendship, and growing up. Season 2 saw Belly grappling with the aftermath of her choices from the previous summer and ended without her choosing any particular Fisher brother.

Fans eagerly await The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 following the dramatic cliffhanger of the previous season. In May 2024, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that production was underway by sharing a clip of the cast hanging out on the beach. The caption confirmed the release date of season 3 to be 2025.

With The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 being almost a year away, here are ten other teen shows one can watch while waiting for the upcoming season.

Never Have I Ever, Heartstopper, and other shows to watch before The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

1) My Life with the Walter Boys

A still from 'My Life With the Walter Boys' (Image via Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys is a charming teen drama that immerses you in Jackie Howard's whirlwind life. After a tragic accident, Jackie is uprooted from her high-profile city life to the ranch in Colorado, in the care of the Walters—a family with twelve boys. As she begins a fresh start, Jackie finds herself in chaos, camaraderie, and unexpected love as she heals and grows during her journey.

Fans waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will find a kindred spirit in My Life with the Walter Boys, especially due to the shared trope of falling for two brothers. These shows evoke something transcendent about teenage romance and the journey of adolescence. With top-notch characters and a story that is easy to relate to, My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix is a series everyone who loves honest teen drama should not miss.

2) XO, Kitty

A still from 'XO, Kitty' (Image via Netflix)

Another masterpiece from writer Jenny Han is the Netflix show XO, Kitty. After the romantic journey of Lara Jean Covey from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film series, it's now her little sister, Kitty, the matchmaking queen, taking her turn in the spotlight.

With her sights set on her own fairytale ending, Kitty leaps into the unknown by attending an exchange program at an international school in Seoul, South Korea. As you wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, XO, Kitty can serve as an entertaining weekend binge.

Both shows illustrate the rollercoaster of teenage love, friendships that define you by the people you meet, and how these years can shape your life. Also, it has a love triangle, just like The Summer I Turned Pretty!

3) Never Have I Ever

A still from 'Never Have I Ever' (Image via Netflix)

Fans who are craving a teen romance with a strong dose of real life can add Never Have I Ever to their next binge-watch. This coming-of-age story follows Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American high schooler juggling family drama, friendships, and a serious crush on the dreamy Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

With her emotional baggage following the loss of her father, her short temper, and her quest to become the coolest girl in school, things get hilariously messy. Fans impatiently waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will find a similar blend of summer vibes and relatable humor in Never Have I Ever. Plus, a love triangle makes the show an entertaining experience for romance lovers!

4) Heartbreak High

A still from 'Heartbreak High' (Image via Netflix)

Heartbreak High is an Australian Netflix series that breathes fresh life into the classic 90s teen drama by capturing high school life with a contemporary twist. The series takes place within the hyperactive corridors of Hartley High, where a multicultural group of students and friends try to find their way through the ups and downs of their adolescence and young loves.

The series depicts a lively crowd of characters navigating their personal issues and self-discovery. The lively Australian school adds unforgettable charm to the set and permits a new perspective on the generally recognized situation of high school life. Audiences gearing up for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be thrilled to watch Heartbreak High, as both series focus on the psychological landscape of teenage romance and growing up.

5) Young Royals

A still from 'Young Royals' (Image via Netflix)

Young Royals is another teen romance series from Netflix. It takes audiences to a dramatic yet heartfelt world full of budding young romances and royal troubles. The plot revolves around the Prince of Sweden, Wilhelm, who is sent to a prestigious boarding school, Hillerska, shortly after a scandal.

Trying to find his footing and meet the expectations placed on the future king, the prince finds an unexpected love in a new fellow student, Simon. This young, budding love story challenges Wilhelm to reconcile his desires with his duties, leading to a tender story of identity, love, and self-acceptance. Fans awaiting The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will find another favorite gem in Young Royals.

6) Sex Education

A promotional poster for 'Sex Education' (Image via Netflix)

Sex Education is a popular show on Netflix that blends humor and heart with sharp commentaries on the confusing world of teenage life. It depicts life at Moordale Secondary School and tells the story of Otis Milburn, a socially awkward teenager with a sex therapist mother. Together with his rebellious classmate Maeve Wiley, Otis decides to establish an underground sex clinic in school despite having no experience in the matter himself.

Lauded for its unique plot and storytelling, every episode guides through the perplexities of adolescent sexuality, friendship, and self-discovery from an atypical, often funny point of view. Those who are tuned in for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will certainly love this series. With its quirky characters, smart dialogue, and funny and poignant moments, this Netflix show is a must-watch for teens and adults alike.

7) Maxton Hall

'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us' (Image via Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has another teen romance show on its roster for fans of the genre. Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is a German series that delves into the elitist world of a prestigious boarding school where secrets, drama, and youthful love abound.

Based on Mona Kasten's book Save Me, the story follows a brilliant and ambitious scholarship student called Ruby Bell navigating the complex social order at Maxton Hall. Soon, Ruby becomes entangled with James Beaufort, the school's enigmatic and attractive bad boy. Their improbable encounter results in an unconventional romance that sets the social scene at the school on its head and leads to drama and intensity in an emotional roller coaster of a journey.

The series expertly blends elements of romance, drama, and suspense. Fans waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will find Maxton Hall equally captivating as both shows delve deep into the emotional complexities of teenage romance and the formative experiences of youth.

8) Surviving Summer

A still from 'Surviving Summer' (Image via Netflix)

The Netflix series Surviving Summer depicts teenage life set against the idyllic backdrop of Australia's sun-drenched coastline. This teen drama centers on Summer Torres, a rebellious New Yorker who is sent to a small coastal town after facing trouble back home.

The series captures the spirit of adventure inherent to youth while exploring the trials and tribulations that accompany adolescence. As Summer navigates this transformative period, she learns valuable life lessons about resilience, acceptance, and the significance of fostering a sense of community.

Fans looking forward to the romance and emotional journey of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 can find a similar experience in Surviving Summer. With its compelling characters, relatable themes, and picturesque setting, this Netflix series provides a well-blended combination of drama, romance, and adventure.

9) Heartstopper

A still from 'Heartstopper' (Image via Netflix)

Heartstopper is a beautiful LGBT Netflix show that takes the viewer on the sensitive and transformative journey of young love. Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series follows the story of Charlie Spring, a sensitive gay teenager trying to navigate the complexities of high school. When he befriends the popular and good-hearted rugby player Nick Nelson, a deep and meaningful relationship begins to form that will push both the boys to the limit.

This series has been acclaimed for genuinely depicting teenage romance, friendship, and all that comes with the ups and downs of coming out. If you loved watching Belly's story and are waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, then Heartstopper is a must-watch. It stands out for showcasing healthy LGBT relationships in a way that is heartwarming and inspiring for anyone in search of an endearing, positive teen romance.

10) Geek Girl

Emily Carey in 'Geek Girl' (Image via Netflix)

Bookworms and fashionistas with a hidden inner rockstar are bound to love Netflix's latest series, Geek Girl. Harriet Manners is a brilliant but delightfully awkward teenager who would rather bury her nose in a comic book than navigate the social jungle of high school. However, a chance encounter during a London Fashion Week school trip lands her face-to-face with a modeling agent!

Geek Girl is a heartwarming and relatable coming-of-age story with a unique twist. Both it and The Summer I Turned Pretty explore the challenges of balancing dreams with everyday life, the importance of finding your voice, and the transformative power of stepping outside your comfort zone.

While their settings may be quite different from each other, Geek Girl is the perfect teenage escapist series to binge-watch while waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

While all these shows may have different characters and storylines, they all share the same DNA of heartwarming teen romance and adolescent struggles. Make sure to check these out and get your fill of young love, as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is still a year away.

