Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is a six-part German-language drama series based on Mona Kasten's novel, titled Save Me. The series follows a few students in a prestigious high school and how their ambitions and personal lives collide.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is filled with drama and at the center of it all is the relationship between Ruby and James. They are two polar opposite characters whose hatred towards each other eventually transforms into love, leaving everyone around them in shock. But despite the differences in class and personality, their relationship has managed to survive the drama and they ended up together by the end of season one.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is written by Daphne Ferraro and directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger. The cast of the series includes Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, and Fedja van Huêt.

The series premiered on May 9, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Ruby and James are together at the end of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us ends with a narration by Ruby where she feels hopeful that everything will work out. However, she had no idea about the hell that had broken loose on James, as he just found out that his mother had died the previous day and his father Mr. Mortimer had hidden the fact from his children. When James tried to confront him, he ignored the questions and continued to attend to his business call.

James then understandably jumped on his business-crazy father and vented out his anger and frustration in the form of back-to-back punches, until he was stopped by Percy. A devastated James rushed to Ruby's house, only to find her happy with her family. His face froze in melancholy as he contemplated the future that lay ahead, when Ruby would leave for Oxford.

The most interesting part of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us was Ruby and James's hate-to-love dynamic. Their opposing backgrounds, thought processes, and personalities made their love story interesting and shocking, even for their peers. However, despite the differences, and James' father's disapproval, their relationship managed to survive till the end of season one.

Lydia is pregnant at the end of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us also focused on the other Beaufort child, Lydia, who is James Beaufort's sister. Coincidently, at the beginning of the show, Ruby had walked in on Lydia, while she was in a compromising position with a teacher named Mr. Sutton.

Later, viewers found out that their relationship was not just a physical affair, but that they truly love each other. However, Lydia's father would never approve of such a relationship, not just because of the age difference, but because it would be a bad PR for their company.

In the last episode, Sutton and Lydia decided to run away from the tyranny of Mr. Beaufort together. But Lydia could not go through with the plan, leaving Sutton heartbroken, as he realized that his beloved had given up on them.

However, the series ended with a shocking revelation about Lydia. In one of the last scenes, Ruby stumbled across Lydia vomiting outside. When she asked after her, Lydia subtly confessed she was pregnant, and Ruby encouraged her to keep the baby.

Lydia has already got into Oxford, as she always desired to have a proper qualification to head her father's company, but the pregnancy surprise put her in an awkward position.

Final thoughts

If there is a Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2, fans will get to know what Lydia does with her baby and whether James and Ruby's relationship survives the recent blow in James' personal life.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is essentially a coming-of-age drama that is set in a school where every brick reeks of money. Ruby's journey to achieve her dream has completed its first phase, while James has just begun to contemplate his future.

The ending of season one has left viewers with more questions than answers. If there is an announcement of season two, fans would be eagerly awaiting answers.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us premiered on 9 May 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.