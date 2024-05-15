What is the original language in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us? Explained

Directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger, the six-episode series Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has successfully managed to appeal to the global audience, becoming one of the best watches in 2024. Released on May 9, 2024, with all six episodes, the series eventually garnered a good reception and has also ranked up the charts of Amazon Prime Video’s top 10.

For some fans who aren’t aware of the original language of the series, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is a German-language TV series based on Mona Kasten’s book Save Me. For fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life with the Walter Boys, the new foreign language film came as a delightful surprise, keeping the romance alive.

Is Maxton Hall — The World Between Us available in English and other languages?

Viewers who are more comfortable watching the series in their own preferred languages will be relieved to learn that Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is available in English, Deutsch, French, Hindi, Japanese, and 15 additional languages in dub format. The series also boasts subtitles in a whopping 42 languages, keeping viewers immersively engaged.

Given that the series is an original Amazon Prime Video, the platform will never discard the linguistic preferences of its subscribers globally, as this ensures a truly inclusive viewing experience. For fans who are wondering whether the series can still be watched despite the German origin due to cultural barriers that might be new and confusing to many, it can still be enjoyed.

Given the language of love is universal, it won’t be challenging to connect with the storyline’s heartfelt moments and the characters. Save Me, on which the series is based, is also written in German, but unfortunately, the translation of the book is not available at the moment, which even the author confirmed on her Instagram handle while replying to a user.

However, Kasten revealed that given the skyrocketing popularity, the book might be picked up by a publisher in the near future. Kasten’s book Save is a three-part series, with the other two titled Save You and Save Us. Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has completely adapted the first book and ended on a cliffhanger.

Given that fans can expect two more seasons on the horizon, completing the Save saga. However, it all depends on Amazon Prime Video to renew the series, which will be based on the series. So far, the series has amassed a positive reception and garnered dedicated fans who have crossed their fingers hoping for Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 2 and beyond.

About the series

Here’s how Amazon Prime Video describes the plot of the series:

"When Ruby unwillingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall Private School, arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort is forced to confront the quick-witted scholarship student, much to his chagrin: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of blows surprisingly ignites a spark ..."

