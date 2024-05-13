Maxton Hall — The World Between Us: Full list of cast in the German romance series

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, the six-episode German romance series, has created quite a buzz, even when Valentine's Day is already over. Bringing the atmosphere of love with its captivating storyline and heartfelt characters, the series has earned a good reception from the subscribers of Amazon Prime Video, who thoughtfully rooted for things between Ruby and James to work out.

One of the reasons behind the success of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is its talented and fascinating cast, who have portrayed their cast beautifully. Given that the series is based on Mona Kasten’s book Save Me, there was a lot of expectation of how the cast members would envelope the essence of each significant character, but they exceeded all expectations.

Follow along with the article, which lists all the cast members who have breathed life into their characters with grace and authenticity.

All Major cast and characters in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell (Image via Prime Video)

Harriet Herbig-Matten is an exceptionally talented German actress who is highly lauded for her role as Tina Martin in Bibi & Tina and has appeared in Baltic Crimes as Paula Ludwig. In Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, Harriet plays the role of the female lead, Ruby Bell, whose only dream is to make it to the prestigious Oxford University.

For Ruby, the path is not easy as she has to complete her graduation from Maxton Hall College and get her letter of recommendation, which will be her golden ticket to her dreams. Things get more complicated when she encounters the spoiled heir of the rich Beaufort family, James, and that’s how their blossoming love story begins.

Damian Hardung as James Beaufort

Damian Hardung as James Beaufort (Image via Prime Video)

Damian Hardung gained global acclamation with his performance as Daniel Riffert in Netflix’s comedy-drama How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) and is also popular for playing Adso da Melk in The Name of the Rose. Hardung plays the role of James Beaufort, the rich, spoiled millionaire for whom money is the only language that allows him to have his way until he meets Ruby.

After Ruby thrashes James for covering up for his sister, he tries to make her life a living hell in Maxton Hall by pulling embarrassing pranks that even get Ruby’s letter of recommendation in a tight spot. However, what starts as a silly prank evolves into an unexpected romance.

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort (Image via Prime Video)

Sonja Weißer appeared in many German TV series and movies, including Split Homicide, Notruf Hafenkante, Tatort, and more. In Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, Sonja plays the role of Lydia Beaufort, the sister of James, who is not very different from her brother and is equally spoiled.

Like Ruby, Sonja is also after a good recommendation letter so she can make it to Oxford University. However, unlike Ruby, Sonja doesn’t know her limits and will do anything to get it, even if it's a spiteful and heinous act.

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang (Image via Prime Video)

Andrea Guo, who is popular for her role of Jess in the ecological thriller The Swarm and has appeared in several TV series, plays the role of Lin Wang in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us. Lin Wang is the best friend of Ruby, who is described as a person of calm and composed nature.

Lin used to belong to a rich family that went bankrupt due to an inevitable financial crisis. However, as Ruby describes, Lin isn’t bothered with her life and continues to be a jovial and good friend.

Additional cast in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort

Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav Patel

Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega

Runa Greiner as Ember Bell

Hyun Wanner as Percy

Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell

Julia-Maria Köhler as Helen Bell

Cosima Leonie Wiesend as Camille

Esmael Agostinho as Wren Fitzgerald

Frederic Balonier as Kieran Rutherford

Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington

Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton

Serena Posadino as Jessalyn

Clelia Sarto as Cordelia Beaufort

Thomas Douglas as Direktor Lexington

Cynthia Micas as Pippa Whinfield

Rena Harder as Ruby Bell

Gustav Schmidt as Jude

Bernd Lambrecht as Harold Ellington

Kasem Hoxha as Coach Freeman

Thomas Chemnitz as Tristan

Matteo Dietzn as James Beaufort

About Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

All six episodes of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video:

"When Ruby unwillingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall Private School, arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort is forced to confront the quick-witted scholarship student, much to his chagrin: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of blows surprisingly ignites a spark ..."

