6 supernatural detective shows similar to Dead Boy Detectives 

Netflix's latest supernatural detective show Dead Boy Detectives created quite a buzz long before its release. This isn't exactly surprising for viewers, since Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner are attached to the project. Gaiman's past work, particularly Sandman and Good Omens, speaks volumes about his storytelling. Meanwhile, Wagner is quite well-known in comic book circles for his work on superhero titles, among others.

Given that the duo worked together to create the characters featured in Dead Boy Detectives, fans knew they were in for a treat. In the lead are Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, played by Jayden Revri and George Rexstrew. The two teenage boys evade the afterlife after their respective deaths, instead choosing to stay behind and investigate crimes involving the supernatural.

Fast-paced and exciting, Dead Boy Detectives is the kind of show that viewers will find themselves binging on even without meaning to. Fans who felt the eight-episode show ended way too soon should certainly watch other supernatural detective shows with a similar vibe.

Evil, Helstrom, and four other supernatural detective shows that viewers will enjoy as much as Dead Boy Detectives

1) Angel (1999)

This show is a spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Official Facebook Page)

David Boreanaz's Angel is no stranger to Buffy fans who loved the romantic tension between the tortured vampire with a soul and the beloved resident vampire slayer. In this supernatural show, the protagonist Angel starts working as a private detective in the city of Los Angeles.

Like the duo in Dead Boy Detectives, Angel and his associates have to deal with their fair share of demons and supernatural beings. Having aired for five seasons and 110 episodes, this show is darker than Buffy, but it is interesting enough to keep the audience hooked.

2) Evil (2019)

The show has three seasons and 36 episodes in total (Image via Paramount+)

Compared to Dead Boy Detectives, this show may rank a tad high on the spooky meter, but it is still bingeable. Katja Herbers plays a highly skilled forensic psychologist who teams up with David, a priest in training portrayed by Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi's Ben, a technical expert, to investigate unexplained supernatural events.

Memorable performances, well-placed jump-scares, and clever screenplay come together to create a memorable show that is worth watching.

3) Helstrom (2020)

The show is based on characters from Marvel comics (Image via Hulu)

The best thing about this 10-episode show featuring two siblings, Daimon and Ana Helstrom, is the striking cinematography, something it has in common with Dead Boy Detectives. Starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, the siblings have made it their life's mission to hunt down demons. In addition to that, they also have to deal with the demons in their own closet linked to their parentage.

Helstrom has everything that viewers today look for in bingeable content - complicated characters, family drama, formidable enemies, and impressive visual effects.

4) The Irregulars (2021)

Sherlock Holmes fans will find this 10-episode series interesting because it is loosely based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's works. Dr. Watson, played by Royce Pierreson, hires a group of capable youngsters, named the "Irregulars," to investigate supernatural crimes that are on the rise in London.

Like Dead Boy Detectives, the central characters in this show are also in their teens. The roster of spirited young protagonists, each of them special in their own way, is one of the biggest reasons to watch this supernatural show.

5) The Winchesters (2022)

Supernatural has a considerable fanbase around the world and fans of the genre are well-acquainted with the Winchester brothers. A spin-off, The Winchesters, focuses on their parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell. Viewers get to know more about how they met and found love while fighting dangerous monsters together.

Even though it is set at a time before the events of Supernatural, it has a similar vibe that will make fans nostalgic. The plot is tight with just the right amount of well-placed humor, like Dead Boy Detectives, to keep the viewer engaged.

6) Lockwood & Co. (2023)

It is an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's book series (Image via Netflix)

Like Charles and Edwin in Dead Boy Detectives, Lucy Carlyle, Anthony Lockwood, and George Karim have their own investigation agency on this show. Named Lockwood and Co., they investigate ghostly cases. The central characters are played by Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati.

They may be battling ghosts on a daily basis, but they are still young and susceptible to errors. The character development of the young protagonists who find ways to rise above their flaws is especially interesting to watch. The series has eight episodes in total.

These supernatural detective shows will appeal to fans of Dead Boy Detectives because they offer a great mix of spooky moments, complex characters, and unexpected plot twists.