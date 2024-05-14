Maxton Hall — The World Between Us soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Based on Mona Kasten’s book Save Me, the new romance delight Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has suddenly become a global sensation among rom-com enthusiasts. Debuting with all six episodes on May 9, 2024, the new series soon climbed up the Top 10 chart of the platform and is currently the only foreign language TV series to retain such a large viewership.

One of the reasons that massively attracted the audience towards the series could be its curiosity-invoking musical trailer that appealed to the audience with Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings. However, it doesn’t just end there, as the craftily curated playlist of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has more to offer to the viewers.

Every song in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Episode 1: Under the Radar

Victory Lap by David Baluteau & Justin Shannon

Wild Heart by CATT

All I Need by Jake Bugg

Keep On by Olivia Dean

Do You Miss Me Tonight? by Tim Garland

Missile by Dorothy

Episode 2 Nobless Oblige

Song 2 by Blur

You Have My Heart by Luke Rowe

Tender Goodbye by Steve Carter

Make You Believe by Andrea Christina Obeid & Henry Parsley

Better Things To Do by Jamie Dunlap, Scott Nickoley & Stephen Lang

Join The Movement by Andrew R Cooper & Joshua Alan Barlow

Estivale by Maxime Pierre Guy Henry Deprez, Michael Andre Tordjman & Louis Maxime Arnaud Huguenin

Where’s My Love? (Acoustic Version) by SYML

Episode 3: Exposed

Just Like This by Henry Parsley & Mo Brandis

Where’s My Love? by SYML

Supersonic by Thomas Edward Slinger

Golden Swagger by Dominic Glover, Gary James Crockett & Jay Glover

Moth to a Flame by Swedish House Mafia & The Weekend

The Love I Give by Rhodes

Yeah Yeah by Calvin K. Samuel, Josh Kessler & Marcel Parker Atteen

California Boys by Eddy Gronfier, Kimberly Lundy & Walter Taieb

I Found by Amber Run

Episode 4: The Moment of Truth

Acoustic by Billy Raffoul

Tidal Wave (Acoustic) by Old Sea Brigade

Born 2B Free by Ben Cina & Zachery Aaron Golden

Episode 5: In the Eye of the Storm

Every High by Kyson

Born 2B Free by Ben Cina & Zachery Aaron Golden

Go Solo by Tom Rosenthal

Sea Of Love by Eli Riccardi

Episode 6: A Piece of Happiness

Walk by Griff

Bon Voyage by Jacopo Tittarelli Rubboli & Nico Cham

CP Gimme More by James Driscoll & Luke Adams

We All Wanna Be Famous by Colin Fraser

Brave by Riley Pearce

Every High by Kyson

Run Like a River (Maxton Hall Remix) by Jamica

November by Mari Samuelsen, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Jonathan Stockhammer

Complete list of original music from the series composed by Songs in Cinema (Victoria Hillestad and Julian Erhard):

High Life

Here Comes the King

Remis

Ruby in a Rush

Ruby’s Dreams

First and Last

James’ Suspension

Charming Rivalry

The Flagship Store

Romance Interrupted

Feels Like Home

Young Beaufort

A Secret Place

Graham’s Declaration – WTF ?!

Under Water

Let Down

In Between Two Worlds

Something’s Off

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us plot summary

Ruby and James as seen in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Here’s how Amazon Prime Video describes the plot of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us:

“When Ruby unwillingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall Private School, arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort is forced to confront the quick-witted scholarship student, much to his chagrin: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of blows surprisingly ignites a spark ...”

Where to watch Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Being a part of the platform’s exclusive, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us will be available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video. Given that, no other OTT services, including Netflix, Max, Hulu, or more, have included the series in their massive catalog, Amazon Prime Video is the only destination to watch the heartfelt and engaging six-episode German romance series.

