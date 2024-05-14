Maxton Hall — The World Between Us soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Based on Mona Kasten’s book Save Me, the new romance delight Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has suddenly become a global sensation among rom-com enthusiasts. Debuting with all six episodes on May 9, 2024, the new series soon climbed up the Top 10 chart of the platform and is currently the only foreign language TV series to retain such a large viewership.
One of the reasons that massively attracted the audience towards the series could be its curiosity-invoking musical trailer that appealed to the audience with Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings. However, it doesn’t just end there, as the craftily curated playlist of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has more to offer to the viewers.
Every song in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us
Episode 1: Under the Radar
- Victory Lap by David Baluteau & Justin Shannon
- Wild Heart by CATT
- All I Need by Jake Bugg
- Keep On by Olivia Dean
- Do You Miss Me Tonight? by Tim Garland
- Missile by Dorothy
Episode 2 Nobless Oblige
- Song 2 by Blur
- You Have My Heart by Luke Rowe
- Tender Goodbye by Steve Carter
- Make You Believe by Andrea Christina Obeid & Henry Parsley
- Better Things To Do by Jamie Dunlap, Scott Nickoley & Stephen Lang
- Join The Movement by Andrew R Cooper & Joshua Alan Barlow
- Estivale by Maxime Pierre Guy Henry Deprez, Michael Andre Tordjman & Louis Maxime Arnaud Huguenin
- Where’s My Love? (Acoustic Version) by SYML
Episode 3: Exposed
- Just Like This by Henry Parsley & Mo Brandis
- Where’s My Love? by SYML
- Supersonic by Thomas Edward Slinger
- Golden Swagger by Dominic Glover, Gary James Crockett & Jay Glover
- Moth to a Flame by Swedish House Mafia & The Weekend
- The Love I Give by Rhodes
- Yeah Yeah by Calvin K. Samuel, Josh Kessler & Marcel Parker Atteen
- California Boys by Eddy Gronfier, Kimberly Lundy & Walter Taieb
- I Found by Amber Run
Episode 4: The Moment of Truth
- Acoustic by Billy Raffoul
- Tidal Wave (Acoustic) by Old Sea Brigade
- Born 2B Free by Ben Cina & Zachery Aaron Golden
Episode 5: In the Eye of the Storm
- Every High by Kyson
- Born 2B Free by Ben Cina & Zachery Aaron Golden
- Go Solo by Tom Rosenthal
- Sea Of Love by Eli Riccardi
Episode 6: A Piece of Happiness
- Walk by Griff
- Bon Voyage by Jacopo Tittarelli Rubboli & Nico Cham
- CP Gimme More by James Driscoll & Luke Adams
- We All Wanna Be Famous by Colin Fraser
- Brave by Riley Pearce
- Every High by Kyson
- Run Like a River (Maxton Hall Remix) by Jamica
- November by Mari Samuelsen, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Jonathan Stockhammer
Complete list of original music from the series composed by Songs in Cinema (Victoria Hillestad and Julian Erhard):
- High Life
- Here Comes the King
- Remis
- Ruby in a Rush
- Ruby’s Dreams
- First and Last
- James’ Suspension
- Charming Rivalry
- The Flagship Store
- Romance Interrupted
- Feels Like Home
- Young Beaufort
- A Secret Place
- Graham’s Declaration – WTF ?!
- Under Water
- Let Down
- In Between Two Worlds
- Let Down
- Something’s Off
Maxton Hall — The World Between Us plot summary
Here’s how Amazon Prime Video describes the plot of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us:
“When Ruby unwillingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall Private School, arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort is forced to confront the quick-witted scholarship student, much to his chagrin: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of blows surprisingly ignites a spark ...”
Where to watch Maxton Hall — The World Between Us
Being a part of the platform’s exclusive, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us will be available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video. Given that, no other OTT services, including Netflix, Max, Hulu, or more, have included the series in their massive catalog, Amazon Prime Video is the only destination to watch the heartfelt and engaging six-episode German romance series.
