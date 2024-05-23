Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2: Everything we know so far

With the series holding its position strongly in Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10, it is no wonder why the platform confirmed Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2. Viewership plays a pivotal role in whether a series needs to be renewed for a sequel, but there have been other aspects too that seconded why there should be a season 2 in the future.

Despite being a German-language TV series, Maxton Hall - The World Between became a global sensation, in over 120. The series is now added to a list including Culpa Mía, Reina Roja, and Medellín, the foreign language originals that became an international blockbuster.

Now with Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 getting confirmed, fans will finally get their answers for what the future holds for Ruby Bell and James Beaufort. Read on to learn more about the sequel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. Reader discretion is advised.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 has been green-lit by Amazon Prime Video

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 was confirmed to be greenlit by Amazon Prime Video on May 2024, the same month the series premiered. The massive viewership largely contributed to the series' success, which is one of the major reasons why it got renewed for season 2.

After the news was made public on Amazon Prime Video’s German website, Philip Pratt, the Head of German Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, said:

“We can't wait to start producing the new season and tell the story of Maxton Hall – The world between us."

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 1 ended with James’ life turning upside down after his mother’s death, which led him to physically confront his father for his callousness.

James got kicked out of the house, and the only place he would seek peace was Ruby’s home. However, after finding her happy in her zone, he decided not to disrupt her peace and quietly walked away.

The first season didn’t end on a fitting note which is why the anticipation for Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 among fans reached a fever pitch. Season 1 adapted the first book of Mona Kasten’s Save trilogy, titled “Save Me.”

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 is expected to cover the second book titled “Save You,” and subsequently a third season is also a possibility for the romance drama.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 cast

The two central characters who will be returning for season 2:

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell

Damian Hardung as James Beaufort

Addition characters who will reprise their roles as recurring characters in the sequel:

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang

Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort

Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav Patel

Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega

Runa Greiner as Ember Bell

Hyun Wanner as Percy

Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell

Julia-Maria Köhler as Helen Bell

Cosima Leonie Wiesend as Camille

Esmael Agostinho as Wren Fitzgerald

Frederic Balonier as Kieran Rutherford

Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington

Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton

Serena Posadino as Jessalyn

Clelia Sarto as Cordelia Beaufort

Thomas Douglas as Direktor Lexington

Cynthia Micas as Pippa Whinfield

Rena Harder as Ruby Bell

Gustav Schmidt as Jude

Bernd Lambrecht as Harold Ellington

Kasem Hoxha as Coach Freeman

Thomas Chemnitz as Tristan

Matteo Dietzn as James Beaufort

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us plot summary

"Maxton Hall" Premiere In Berlin

The first season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and here’s how the OTT giant describes the plot:

When Ruby unwillingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall Private School, arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort is forced to confront the quick-witted scholarship student, much to his chagrin: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of blows surprisingly ignites a spark …

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.