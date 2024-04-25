Heartstopper season 3 adds Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan

The critically acclaimed series Heartstopper, after two successful seasons, has now announced that a third installment is on the way, and revealed some exciting news on the casting front. Ahead of its October premiere, Hearstopper season 3 has reportedly added three A-list actors, Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan, who will all make their debut in the upcoming season.

This comes as exciting news to fans of the show and those interested in it, as all the actors are popular Hollywood stars, who will add a huge chunk of talent to the already acclaimed show.

No exact release date for Heartstopper season 3 has been revealed yet, but we know that the premiere will be in October. Alongside this information, fans also have an official synopsis for the upcoming season.

What role are Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan playing in Heartsopper season 3?

Hayley Atwell, who recently appeared in Mission Impossible 7 and is usually well-known for her role as Agent Carter in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), takes on the role of Nick’s (played by Kit Connor) aunt. Atwell's character will reportedly take Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca, where she will also deliver some important life lessons, especially concerning Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

Eddie Marsan, meanwhile, will take on the role of Charlie’s therapist. Those who have read the comics will already know this famous character, known for his wisdom and straightforward approach.

Unlike Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan, Jonathan Bailey will only appear in a cameo in the third season of the show. He will play the role of Jack Maddox, Charlie's celebrity crush. In essence, all three of the actors will take up exciting roles in the upcoming season.

What will Heartstopper season 3 be all about?

The third season of the famous Netflix show is expected to pick up where the second season left us, diving deeper into the drama surrounding Charlie and Nick. There is an official synopsis for Heartstopper season 3, which may give fans a better insight into what to expect from the upcoming season:

"Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan."

The series additionally stars William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, among others.

More updates about Heartstopper season 3 are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned.