Heartstopper season 3: Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey may join Netflix adaptation of LGBTQ+ book, insider reveals

Heartstopper, the beloved adaptation of the British LGBTQ+ webcomic, is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that follows the story of the lives of two characters - Nick Nelson, a sweet and introverted protagonist who is openly gay and is seen navigating his feelings for Charlie Spring, a charming rugby player who steals Nick's heart.

The first two seasons were a huge success. While the third installment of the series is in production, there is insider information about Jonathan Bailey joining the show's cast for the third season.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Heartstopper season 2. Discretion is advised.

Which book is Netflix's Heartstopper based on?

The Netflix series Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman. The Netflix adaptation of Heartstopper covers the events from the first two volumes of the novel series. By that pattern, season 3 might be based on the third volume of the series. The latest novel of the series, Volume 4, was released in January 2024.

Will there be season 3 of Heartstopper? Filming status explored

The series was officially renewed for a third season, as announced on Oct 2. The series is under production and promises more love, growth, and heartache as the characters confront their feelings and navigate relationships.

While Charlie and Nick continue their journey of self-discovery and acceptance, Charlie’s older sister gets her romantic storyline. In Season 3, fans will see her relationship with Michael Holden, A quirky and optimistic character originally from Alice Oseman’s novel Solitaire, who becomes Tori’s love interest.

Will Jonathan Bailey join Heartstopper season 3?

Jonathan Bailey, known for his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton, is seemingly joining the cast of Season 3. He is rumored to play a character named Jack Maddox in the third season of the series.

Jack Maddox isn’t a character from the original graphic novel. Still, it appears to be inspired by the character Henry Maddox, featured in a 2021 mini-comic titled The Ethics of Infatuation Dynamics, written by Lauren James and illustrated by Alice Oseman.

Henry Maddox, a classics lecturer, caught Charlie’s attention with his shirtless selfies and knowledge of Greek philosophy. His in-canon Instagram account shares the same bio as Jack Maddox’s mysterious Instagram account. The Instagram account @jackmaddox has been teasing Bailey’s involvement.

Although the account is now private, it previously featured Bailey in costume, holding a sign that reads “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” and an ebook titled “10 Things I Hate About Plato.” The link between Bailey’s character and Henry Maddox is further solidified because Jack’s Instagram account showcases him holding his book on classics.

What happens in season 2?

The second season was full of several ups and downs in the lives of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. Nick publicly comes out as bisexual during a trip to Paris. This revelation is important for Nick, as it impacts his relationship with Charlie.

Charlie opens up about the homophobic bullying he experienced before their relationship. He also reveals that the experience was so severe that he would self-harm at times. Furthermore, season 2 explores the storyline of Tao and Elle, side characters, and examines whether their friendship can evolve into something more.