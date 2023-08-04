Heartstopper on Netflix: 5 key differences between the show and the novels

Heartstopper, the hit Netflix coming-of-age series, returned with a brand new season 2 on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The series has massively taken inspiration from the popular graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman.

The author has also acted as the creator of the series, which chronicles the intriguing story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring.

Heartstopper has gained a lot of popularity over the first season, and the new installment has been receiving positive responses from fans, especially because the series has successfully captured the soul of graphic novels with ease.

However, similar to any screen adaptation of a book series, this Netflix comedy-drama show has also made an array of changes within the story.

Some of the most significant changes include the addition of two originals and the absence of a prominent character from the novels, among others.

From storylines to characters, 5 major differences between the Heartstopper graphic novels and the Netflix series explored

1) Imogen and Isaac are two original characters who don't exist in the graphic novels

A still from Heartstopper (Image Via IMDb)

One of the most crucial differences between the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman and the Netflix series is the addition of two vital characters, Imogen Heaney and Isaac Henderson. Both characters are original and have been created for the series only.

Tobie Donovan plays the role of Isaac in the show, who is a quiet and calm member of Charlie's close friend group. Rhea Norwood portrays the character Imogen in the series. Imogen is one of Nick's old friends who developed a crush on him. Both of the characters have returned in the new season of the show.

2) Tara and Darcy's coming out is different in the series from the novels

A still from Heartstopper (Image Via IMDb)

Another prominent difference between the books and the series Heartstopper is the showcasing of Darcy and Tara's coming out. In the series, the two came out at the party thrown by George in the first season.

However, in the graphic novels, the coming out of Tara and Darcy takes place much earlier, when the two end up locking themselves in the music store room. It never occurred in the show. Corinna Brown plays the role of Tara, and Kizzy Edgell portrays Darcy in the series.

3) Charlie has a little brother named Oliver in the novels who is missing from the show

The family dynamics of Charlie Spring are displayed a bit differently in the series than in the books. Although Charlie's sister Tori, played by Jenny Walser, is shown in a few scenes where she gets to shine a bit, his younger brother Oliver, who is present in the graphic novels, is completely missing from the series.

In the book series, Charlie had some adorable conversations with Oliver, which could have added some heart-melting moments to the series. However, it is yet to be clear whether the character does not exist in the show or will be introduced in the future.

4) Aled, one of Chralie's close friends from the novels, doesn't exist in the Netflix series

Another important character that has been completely removed from the Netflix series is Aled, one of Charlie's closest friends in the graphic novels. As per Collider, while providing a reason for the character's absence in the show, the author Alice Osman said that adding Aled's part to the series:

"...would certainly involve having to change and/or ignore major elements of the story of Radio Silence…."

Radio Silence is another story written by Osman, based on Aled's character post the events of Heartstopper.

5) Tao finds out about Nick and Charlie's relationship earlier in the series in comparison to the novels

A still from Heartstopper (Image Via IMDb)

In the series, Tao discovers the relationship between Charle and Nick a lot earlier than he does in the novels. Although, similar to the series, Charlie hides his relationship with Nick from Tao, he, along with Charlie's other friends, finds out about them when they go on a school trip to France.

Season 1 does not cover the school trip, but it is thoroughly featured in season 2 of Heartstopper.

Don't forget to catch Heartstopper season 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.