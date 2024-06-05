The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: New release window, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Author Jenny Han created The Summer I Turned Pretty, an American coming-of-age romantic drama series based on her novel trilogy of the same name. The show explores themes of youth and love and is set mostly in the fictional Cousins Beach.

The story follows Isabelle "Belly" Conklin, who spends every summer there with her mother, Laurel, and brother, Steven, as well as Laurel's best friend, Susannah, and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Belly has been in love with Conrad since she can remember, but she also has feelings for Jeremiah, her first kiss.

The series debuted with seven episodes on June 17, 2022. Season two premiered on July 14, 2023, and new episodes were released weekly until the finale on August 18, 2023.

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will debut in the summer of 2025, as announced on May 14, 2024, by Jennifer Salke from Amazon MGM Studios, creator Jenny Han, and stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno on Instagram. With 11 new episodes, this season will be longer than the previous ones, and production is currently underway.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be accessible to stream on Prime Video. The final season, consisting of 11 episodes, is expected to wrap up Belly and the Fisher brothers' complex love story.

Two years later, The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its third season, and Belly is still torn between the Fisher brothers. But this time, she has taken a stand. As suggested by the actors, the season tries to stay true to the last book, "We'll Always Have Summer."

Season 3 is expected to stick closer to the original plot, despite Season 2's deviations. Fans can expect an emotional ride as Belly navigates the complexities of growing up, young love, and the consequences of her decision.

Belly's journey will come to a satisfying conclusion in the upcoming season, which will center on nostalgia and summer romance.

Who is in the cast?

Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin, the main character.

Jackie Chung plays Laurel Park, mother to Belly and Steven.

Sean Kaufman plays Steven Conklin, Belly's older brother.

Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah Fisher, Laurel's best friend, and Conrad and Jeremiah's mother.

Christopher Briney plays Conrad Fisher, Susannah's oldest son.

Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah Fisher, Conrad's younger brother.

Colin Ferguson plays John Conklin, Belly and Steven's father.

Tom Everett Scott plays Adam Fisher, Susannah's husband, and Conrad and Jeremiah's father.

Cam is a Cousin Beach local who previously knew Belly from a 7th-grade Latin convention.

Rain Spencer plays Taylor, Belly's best friend from home.

Alfredo Narciso plays Cleveland Castillo, a scruffy writer who becomes Laurel's love interest.

Minnie Mills plays Shayla, Steven's love interest in season 1 and a fellow debutante.

Summer Madison plays Nicole, Belly's "big sister" throughout the debutante process, and Conrad's girlfriend — in the beginning.

Elsie Fisher appears in season 2's episodes as Skye, Julia's teenage child and the cousin of Jeremiah and Conrad.

Actress Kyra Sedgwick also joins the cast for season 2 as Aunt Julia, Susannah's half-sister.

The Summer I Turned Pretty series continues to present heartbreaking stories about growing up, falling in love, and discovering oneself. Fans are looking forward to the third season, which will premiere in the summer of 2025, with more episodes already in production.