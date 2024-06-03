Suits' Patrick J. Adams is all for a reunion movie with original cast members

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross in the long-running US Network’s series Suits, is all for reprising his role in the show alongside the original cast members.

During a panel at ATX Television festival on Sunday, June 2, 2024, a fan asked the cast if they would be willing to reprise their roles in the long-running series, to which Adams was quick to answer “yes.” He further said:

“I say that being a person who has no power or authority. Obviously, there’s the Suits: LA show that is being made, that is the focus of Aaron, I think he would agree, but it’s definitely something he’s interested in doing in trying to get the band back together.”

Suits: LA is a spinoff of the original Suits series, which will star former Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell alongside The Walking Dead alum Josh McDermitt. NBC announced the spinoff series in February 2024, which could be released sometime in 2025-2026.

Patrick J. Adams weighs in on a possible reunion with original Suits co-stars

While Patrick J. Adams acknowledged that there are a lot of things that could affect the fate of whether or not the original team will be back for another installment of the series, he was also hopeful of the possibility of it. He stated:

“It’s going to depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible.”

When he was specifically asked whether or not he would be willing to play the role of Mike Ross, a college dropout-turned-unlicensed lawyer in the series, Patrick J. Adams mentioned that he would be “down” for it. Dulé Hill, who played Attorney Alex Williams in Suits, also chimed in that he would also be a willing participant if a reunion were to happen.

Adams was on the panel with former co-stars Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer, Amanda Schulz, and USA Network executive Jeff Wachtel. The reunion was brought about by the resurgence of Suits’ popularity after the show debuted on Netflix in June last year, several years after the legal drama aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019.

According to Nielsen, the hit legal drama was watched for a total of 57.7 billion minutes on Netflix in 2023.

Meanwhile, Suits fans can follow Patrick J. Adams and Sarrah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen in the series, in their upcoming SiriusXM podcast called Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. Together, they will watch the series for the first time, not rewatch, and share new behind-the-scene stories from their time in the 9-season run of the show. The release date of the podcast is still to be determined.

All nine seasons of Suits are now available for streaming on Netflix.