Country singer Lainey Wilson features in the latest Hulu documentary, Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, which premiered on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The documentary special is produced by Robin Roberts’ production unit with ABC News Studios.

It offers an in-depth look into Wilson's life and career and features interviews with her family members as well as behind-the-scenes footage from sold-out concerts of the rising Nashville star.

Fans who are eager to watch the documentary and learn about Lainey's life story can stream it online on the OTT platform Hulu. Read below for detailed information on how to watch the documentary online.

How to watch the Lainey Wilson documentary online?

Viewers with a Hulu subscription can watch the documentary Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country without any hitch. However, those who do not have a Hulu subscription can sign up for a 30-day free trial and select either a $7.99 per month with ads or a $17.99 per month without ads payout plan.

Hulu offers viewers three different bundles with varying benefits. The Duo Basic plan costs $9.99 per month and includes access to Hulu and Disney Plus with ads. The Trio Basic plan costs $14.99 per month and includes access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus with ads. Lastly, the Trio Premium plan, which costs $24.99 per month, gives access to Hulu (without ads), Disney Plus (without ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads).

What is the documentary about?

The documentary special charts the singer's journey from a humble childhood spent on a Louisiana farm to her meteoric rise that led to her first big arena tour in 2023. In fact, 2023 was a whirlwind year for Wilson as she received her first Grammy Award for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country and bagged the Country Music Association Award’s top honor for Entertainer of the Year.

It also closely examines her struggling days, which started with her move to Nashville in 2011 and ended with her first breakout single, Things A Man Oughta Know, in 2019.

The documentary is peppered with interviews with band members, her manager, Mandelyn Monchick, and radio personality Bobby Bones. Also making an appearance are her parents, Michelle and Brian Wilson, who offer wholesome moments from the comfort of their home in Baskin, Louisiana, while sharing Lainey's childhood pictures and videos.

Everything to know about Lainey Wilson

The country singer Lainey Wilson (Image via Facebook/@Lainey Wilson)

Lainey gained popularity with the release of chart-topping singles like Things a Man Oughta Know, Wait in the Truck, Never Say Never, Heart Like a Truck, Watermelon Moonshine, Workin' Overtime, etc. Moreover, the Louisiana native has released several acclaimed albums titled Lainey Wilson, Tougher, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Bell Bottom Country, and Whirlwind.

She has received the Grammy Award, Academy of Country Music Award, and Country Music Association Award, among others. Lainey also made her acting debut in 2022 by playing Abby on season 5 of the neo-Western drama Yellowstone.

Producer Robin Roberts reflected on selecting Lainey as the documentary's subject in an exclusive interview with Variety Magazine in April 2024:

“I look forward to telling stories about talented women who are strong and authentic. Lainey is definitely one of those women, and I can’t wait to share her uplifting story with audiences around the world.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates on movies and television shows streaming on Hulu in 2024.