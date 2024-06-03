Grey's Anatomy's Chris Carmack and cast perform 'I'm Just Ken' to commemorate season 20 finale

On May 30, Chris Carmack and his Grey’s Anatomy co-stars transformed the halls of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital to Barbieland to celebrate the show’s season 20 finale.

The actors debuted a spoof of Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken Academy Award performance. Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln in the long-running ABC series, took on Gosling’s role. The show’s famed ortho surgeon traded his usual pristine scrubs for a pair of pink ones paired with oversized sunglasses, a rainbow cowboy hat, and a faux fur coat similar to Gosling’s now-iconic ensemble from the film, Barbie.

Trending

In a video Chris Carmack posted on his Instagram, the actor started lip-syncing I’m Just Ken while his co-stars Natalie Morales (Monica Beltran) and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), seared in their director’s chairs on the set, acted unamused with his performance.

Read more: Freddy Klein tribute in Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale explained

Chris Carmack enlisted Grey’s Anatomy co-stars to recreate Gosling’s I’m Just Ken performance

After Chris Carmack discarded his rainbow cowboy hat in the video, the actor started walking and lip-syncing around the Grey’s Anatomy set.

He enlisted his co-stars in the number, including Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu), Niko Terho (Lucas Adam), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), and Harry Shum Jr. (Blue Kwan), who were all too game to join in the performance and sing along.

Together, the Grey’s Anatomy crew lip-synced to the lyrics of the Oscar-nominated song and performed to the same choreography that Gosling and the other Kens, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, did at the Oscars in March.

In the caption, Chris Carmack referenced the season 20 finale of the medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy, which debuted in 2005 on ABC. He wrote:

“For your Kentertainment… The season 20 finale of @graysabc is tonight! To celebrate, here’s some fun I had with all the marvelous ‘Ken’s’ on set.”

He also took to the caption to thank his co-stars and the crew for being game with his tribute performance and making the set a “lovely place to work.” He added:

“Thank you to the best cast for playing with me! Your talent and generous spirits make it a lovely place to work! Thank you to the best crew for laughing with us and making our show possible! (and to Kendal for even making special trips for props and wardrobe just for this video). Thank you to our writers, producers, and directors who still work tirelessly to make our show successful after 20 years!”

To conclude, Chris Carmack gave a shout-out to Grey’s Anatomy fans. He further wrote:

“Last but not the least… thank you to the FANS!!! You keep us all going!”

The Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale is now streaming on Hulu, but it’s not the end of the entire Grey-Sloan Memorial crew as the hit ABC series has been renewed for season 21.