Grey's Anatomy season 20 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Grey's Anatomy season 20 has been popular with fans because of its storyline and characters. The show, which is about intense medical drama and complex relationships, keeps setting new records as the longest-running medical drama on TV.

Grey's Anatomy season 20 will have some familiar faces like Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr., as well as some new ones like Harry Shum Jr. and Adelaide Kane. Fans need to get ready for some serious drama and feel.

As the season goes on, we get to see what the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are up to, dealing with all kinds of personal and work-related issues. Each new episode brings more exciting storylines that leave fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for the next one to come out.

How many episodes will Grey's Anatomy season 20 have?

Grey's Anatomy season 20 only has 10 episodes, making it the shortest since the first one. This is because of delays from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The season is set to wrap up in late May 2024, with an early premiere in March to steer clear of the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

Here's the schedule for Grey's Anatomy season 20, including episode dates and release times:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Release Time (ET) 1 We've Only Just Begun Thu, March 14, 2024 9:00 pm 2 Keep the Family Close Thu, March 21, 2024 9:00 pm 3 Walk on the Ocean Thu, March 28, 2024 9:00 pm 4 Baby Can I Hold You Thu, April 4, 2024 9:00 pm 5 Never Felt So Alone Thu, April 11, 2024 9:00 pm 6 The Marathon Continues Thu, May 2, 2024 9:00 pm 7 She Used to Be Mine Thu, May 9, 2024 9:00 pm 8 Blood, Sweat and Tears Thu, May 16, 2024 9:00 pm 9 I Carry Your Heart Thu, May 23, 2024 9:00 pm 10 Episode #20.10 (Title TBA) Thu, May 30, 2024 9:00 pm

Just a heads up, the release times are in Eastern Time (ET) in the US. Pacific Time (PT) is 3 hours behind ET, and GMT and BST are 4 and 5 hours ahead.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20?

The latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 20 releases on ABC on Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT. Viewers who prefer streaming can check FuboTV or DirecTV Stream for live and on-demand viewing options. Both platforms offer free trials for new users.

Moreover, Hulu has new episodes available the day after they air on ABC, so viewers can catch up on the show whenever they want. For viewers outside the US, Disney Plus is the place to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 in the UK and Australia, with episodes coming out weekly.

The plot of Grey's Anatomy season 20

Season 20 starts with Meredith Grey reevaluating her plans after causing chaos in the season 19 finale. After a patient's death, the interns are in hot water, but Simone and Lucas step up when an emergency hits. Richard opens up to Bailey, Teddy's fate is revealed, and Bailey sets strict requirements for the interns to return to the OR.

Amelia solves a tricky surgery, Meredith and Amelia hustle for research funding, and Amelia clashes with a new attending. Levi reunites with someone from his past, Owen gives Winston some advice, and Dr. Arizona Robbins returns to Grey Sloan for a complex case. The interns face scrutiny for their past mistakes.

Teddy is eager to return to work after a post-health scare, and the hospital is thrown into chaos when a group of medical students are injured at a party. Jo and Link discuss their future, Jules confronts Winston, Mika, and Teddy, who treat a patient from a penitentiary, Catherine challenges a treatment plan, and Bailey focuses on wellness in the residency program.

Grey's Anatomy season 20's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

"This high-intensity medical drama follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white."

Meg Marinis, the showrunner, mentioned to Deadline during the SeriesFest event in Denver, Colorado,

“Heading towards the end of the season, because it’s a shorter season of 10 episodes because of the strikes, we really pay off what we started in episode one at the end of the season. Interns being in trouble, Meredith doing this secret research, things come to a head.”

Notable events to look forward to are the comeback of fan-favorite character Dr. Arizona Robbins (played by Jessica Capshaw) and some new storylines and characters.

As season 20 comes to an end, the show has been renewed to keep going for at least one more season.

