Every new show releasing on Disney+ in April 2024

Every month Disney+ has something new to offer its subscribers, and April 2024 has many eagerly awaited titles coming to the streaming platform.

Disney+ is the official streaming channel for the Walt Disney Company. It also plays home to movies and shows from production brands like Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and many more.

As such, Disney+ comes in many bundle options with Hotstar and Hulu, but the family-friendly titles are listed under Disney+. Besides National Geographic programmes, the currently airing Star Wars shows and some Marvel titles will be available on the channel. While region-specific titles may be restricted in some cases, the shows and movies mentioned below make for the universally arriving titles.

The X-Men series is a revival of its 1990s mutants with new challenges in a changing world. On the other hand, The Bad Batch brings the mutated clones close to peril as they strive to survive under the Empire.

Besides fiction, reality shows and documentaries also make up the ensemble titles.

Shows arriving on Disney+ between April 1 and April 15, 2024

A scene from the Chibi Tiny Tales (Image via Disney Channel)

Most of the shows which premiered in the previous months are coming out with new episodes in April 2024.

The titles will cover theme songs and popular cartoon characters, such as the Blue Heeler puppy, Star Wars clones, the mutant X-Men and Dr Pol's animals.

The comprehensive list of shows for the first half of the month along with the dates they will drop is mentioned below.

Day and Date Titles Monday, April 1, 2024 Theme Song Takeover, S3, 4 episodes Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Alice's Wonderland Bakery, S2, 5 episodes Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Chibi Tiny Tales, S4, 12 episodes Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Identity Crisis Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Point of No Return Wednesday, April 3, 2024 X-Men'97, Episode 4 Sunday, April 7, 2024 Bluey S3, Ghostbasket (New episode premiere) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Firebuds, S2, 4 episodes Wednesday, April 10, 2024 The Incredible Dr.Pol, S24, 10 episodes Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Shorts Spectacular, S2, 3 episodes Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Juggernaut Wednesday, April 10, 2024 X-Men'97, Episode 5 Sunday, April 14, 2024 Bluey S3, The Sign (Extended length special)

Shows arriving on Disney+ in the second half of April 2024

A scene from Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming on Disney+ (Image via YouTube@Star Wars)

Some of the shows will continue as per their weekly schedule dropping episodes each week.

As is evident from the table above, Wednesdays and Sundays are fixed for new episodes, Sundays for Bluey and Wednesdays for all others including the Star Wars and X-Men series. However, Secrets of the Octopus will arrive on a Monday.

Here's the list of shows from April 17, 2024, till the end of the month.

Day and Date Titles Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet, S12, 14 episodes Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Drain the Oceans, S6, 6 episodes Wednesday, April 17, 2024 PJ Masks: Power Heroes, S1, 8 episodes Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Into the Breach Wednesday, April 17, 2024 X-Men'97, Episode 6 Monday, April 22, 2024 Secrets of the Octopus, S1, 3 episodes Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, S1, 11 episodes Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, S2, 12 episodes Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Bring It!, S6, 10 episodes Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue, S1, 7 episodes Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, S3, 5 episodes Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Flash Strike

Movies and specials coming on Disney+ platform in April 2024

A movie and two Disney Original documentaries are expected to land on the platform this month.

Wish

The long-awaited Disney movie arrived on the streaming platform on April 3, 2024.

The story follows a young girl, Asha, as her powerful wish helps her befriend a Star. Together the duo battles King Magnifico, a terrifying enemy, to save her community. The moral for the young audience is that human courage can call assistance from anywhere in the universe to solve problems.

The cast for Wish has Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk in various roles.

Tiger

The documentary follows a young tigress Ambar (Image via YouTube@Disney)

Here is an original documentary following a young tigress, Ambar, through her journey into motherhood in the Indian forests.

Fifteen hundred days of filming covers Ambar taking care of her cubs shielding them from males of her species and other predators while they learn the tactics of survival.

Directed by Mark Linfield along with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, the documentary has actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the narrator. Tiger will start streaming from April 22, 2024.

Tiger on the Rise

The tiger-human interaction is emphasized in the series (Image via YouTube@Disney)

Another documentary on the big cat will arrive on April 22, 2024, with a different take on the wild cat.

The documentary presents the need for the coexistence of tigers and humans. As the documentary will show, years of tiger conservation have been a success and they have increased in number.

However, that has resulted in a spillover effect as the cats leave their territories to venture into human habitat leading to conflicts and accidents.

The documentary presents community patrols, scientists and vets as real-life heroes in maintaining balance. With Blair Underwood as the narrator, the Disneynature original is directed by Rob Sullivan along with Alistair Tones.

The aforementioned titles will be available only for Disney+ subscribers. Interested viewers can opt from various Disney bundle options available on Disney's website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback