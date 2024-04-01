"So many emotions" Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 second half gets raving press reviews 

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is on the brink of conclusion. On April 10, 2023, during the Star Wars Celebration, executive producers Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Athena Portillo announced at a panel that The Bad Batch will have its third and final season in 2024.

The show has released nine episodes so far, and its upcoming episodes, 10 and 11, are set to release on the same day, i.e., Wednesday, April 3, 2024, on Disney+. However, before the forthcoming episodes premiered for the audience, the press got a chance to witness them.

Notably, they watched all the remaining episodes of the show except for the finale. Based on the press' opinion, the reaction to Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3's second half is highly positive.

One of the press members, Rebecca Benjamin, who, according to her Instagram Bio, writes for a plethora of Star Wars outlets, says:

"Just finished watching the 2nd half of season 3 #TheBadBatch (minus the finale) and Oh My Force!! So many emotions right now I seriously can’t wrap my head and heart around it all. The writers and animators of this show are holding nothing back — bold, daring, and full of!" (via urangelb)

Early press reviews for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 hint at a promising finale

The press has characterized Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 as the darkest and most emotionally impactful part of the animated Star Wars universe. Notably, the episodes are lauded for their emotional depth, tension, and a mix of heartbreak and warmth.

Furthermore, they have expressed overwhelming emotions, appreciating the bold and daring approach of the writers and animators. Overall, there's a strong anticipation for the finale, with expectations of it being significantly impactful.

Joaco Teodoro, a film critic and a Star Wars Enthusiast who boasts a following of over 100k followers on Instagram, expresses a sense of overwhelming emotion.

"I watched the second half of the final season of #TheBadBatch (except the final episode). It’s the darkest, most emotional and strongest thing we had in the animated field of Star Wars. I'm sure the ending is going to break our souls in some way or another. Everything leads to it," Teodoro writes.

Furthermore, Dr Danielle, another member of the press, took to her Twitter handle to highlight the unique and emotionally complex nature of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3's second half.

"I watched the second half of #TheBadBatch season 3 (except for the finale!) & I genuinely was not prepared for the pure breadth of emotions these next five episodes pulled out of me. If you thought the first half was emotional, dark & tense … you’ve still got a lot more coming."

Catrina Ventress Truther, who is a writer and film producer, took to her Twitter handle to share her opinion. She characterized the season as a blend of high stakes, emotional depth, and a balance of heartbreak and warmth.

"Now that I've seen the second half of #TheBadBatch's final season (save for the finale), I have to say that this is Star Wars as you've never seen it before. Somehow, they did it again: emotional, high-stakes, heartbreaking and heartwarming all at once. Prepare yourselves, squad."

All the released episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are available to watch on Disney+.