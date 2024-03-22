Star Wars Marathon: Everything you need to know 

Star Wars fans should get ready to set out on a Star Wars Marathon in a galaxy not too far away as the famous line "May the fourth be with you" reverberates throughout space. The 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace falls on May 4, the day for this year's "Star Wars Day" celebration.

Fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the entire Skywalker Saga unfold in a marathon event on the big screen. The Skywalker Saga Marathon, a full-day event that showcases all nine of the Star Wars episodic films in sequential order, has been revealed by LucasFilm.

A sneak peek of The Acolyte, a planned eight-episode Disney+ series set in the High Republic era, will also be given to attendees. Tickets for this cinematic journey will go on sale on Friday, March 22, 2024, at noon EDT.

When and where to buy tickets for the Star Wars marathon? Details for different time zones explored

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at noon EDT, tickets for the Star Wars marathon will go on sale.

Here is a detailed table of time zones for the Star Wars Marathon ticket sales:

Region Time Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 12 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) 11 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) 10 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 9 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4 pm Central European Time (CET) 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 2 am (next day)

On May 4, 2024, a marathon event will take place in theaters. Fans will have the chance to see the entire Skywalker Saga in chronological order on a large screen. Since the exact Florida theaters where the marathon will be screened have yet to be revealed, viewers are encouraged to keep an eye out for any updates on the event's location.

In what order will the Star Wars marathon run the movies?

Beginning with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the films in the marathon will be screened in chronological order - Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming after.

The final film is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The marathon will not feature Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Machete Order is a popular viewing method in addition to the chronological order. To maintain the reveal of Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, this order omits Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

The Star Wars Marathon focuses on Luke Skywalker's journey while amplifying the impact of major plot twists. Return of the Jedi, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Empire Strikes Back, and A New Hope make up the Machete Order sequence.

How long does it take to watch all Star Wars movies?

It would take about 25 hours and 7 minutes to watch the whole Star Wars Marathon. This includes the two anthology films and the Skywalker Saga. With the anthology films excluded, watching just Episodes I through IX would take roughly 20 hours and 39 minutes.

Each film has a different overall duration: The Empire Strikes Back has 124 minutes, Return of the Jedi has 131 minutes, Rogue One has 133 minutes, Solo has 135 minutes, The Phantom Menace has 136 minutes, The Force Awakens has 138 minutes, Revenge of the Sith has 140 minutes, and The Rise of Skywalker is the longest film at 155 minutes.

Fans will greet each other with the iconic "May the force be with you" line on this historic Star Wars Day, when the galaxy gathers to celebrate. Those who wish to join in should stay tuned for more updates.

