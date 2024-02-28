Astros set to host special Star Wars weekend with fun-filled themed activities planned for fans

The Houston Astros are set to host a special Star Wars weekend during their homestead against the Seattle Mariners in the 2024 MLB regular season from May 3 to 5 at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX. An array of fun-filled activities are planned for the three days for Astors fans.

The festivities go off on May 3 with a pre-game happy hour with a Star Wars theme, sponsored by Budweiser, encouraging fans to take advantage of pre-game activities, games and music.

ConocoPhillips will host a galaxy-sized Star Wars-themed Friday night fireworks display to round out the evening.

Moreover, for just $35, fans can purchase a unique Kyle Tucker Jedi Bobblehead ticket add-on with a Star Wars theme, but they must abide by the Astros organization's costume policy for dress-ups.

Before the game on May 4, fans may get up close and personal with their favorite Star Wars characters. On the third day of the regular sesaon series versus the Mariners, they can partake in the same activities as are scheduled for day 2.

On these two days, fans are also urged to purchase their Kyle Tucker bobbleheads at the same price of $35.

MLB analyst ranks Houston Astros' starting rotation as second-best for 2024 MLB season

Renowned MLB analyst Matt Snyder of CBS Sports has praised the Astros starting rotation for the upcoming season.

He has ranked them the second best in the league, crediting their pre-assembled unit and some amazing signings this winter. The most notable addition is the best closer in the big leagues, Josh Hader, who signed a five-year $95 million deal with the Stros.

"Framber Valdez is a frontline starter," said Snyder via CBS Sports. "Hunter Brown in his second full season will take a big step forward. Cristian Javier is surely better than that nonsense season in 2023.

"Then, there's the depth provided by J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and the return of Lance McCullers."

After getting off to a great start and struggling mightily in their rookie seasons, Hunter Brown and J.P. France are expected to progress in 2024. However, it's not a given that Lance McCullers Jr. will resemble his pre-injury form or that Cristian Javier will regain his previous level of play.

The Astros have one of the strongest starting rotations in the league if everything goes according to plan and their bullpen essentials can avoid injuries. As has been the case for the seasoned AL pennant champions, the Houston Astros should be successful in the upcoming season, and their starting unit will be crucial to their success.

