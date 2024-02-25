WATCH: MLB star Josh Hader sheds light on accessories he can't live without ft. shoe collection, Mathews bow and more

Houston Astros' latest acquisition and arguably one of the best closers of the game, Josh Hader, recently shared a list of his daily essentials and things that he cannot live without. In a short interview video on Instagram, Hader named ten things that he categorizes as life essentials.

Hader started by saying that he wasn't an avid hunter and never took to the sport, but after getting introduced to hunting by his friend, he now has a Mathews bow. Next, he arched back on his chair and reflected on the importance of a good pillow to induce an amazing relaxation time.

The American added that he likes black coffee before sharing his experience of finding it difficult to hit a stationary baseball. Hader showed his first mitt, his Marc Pro muscle-relaxing kit, which has helped him throughout his playing career.

The 29-year-old weighed in on the last three essentials; his love for graphic design and practicing it during his free time. Next, the Astros ace shared his love for collecting sneakers and finally, his watch, which he smirkly labeled as something that tells him the 'time'.

Houston Astros players are highly impressed with latest acquisition Josh Hader's pitching arsenal

After losing three pitchers to free agency, the Astros not only acquired bullpen support, but they did so in the greatest way imaginable by acquiring Josh Hader, who is perhaps the best reliever in baseball. The left-handed closer, who has perhaps been the finest in the game over the last several seasons, will offer Houston's bullpen even more steadiness and versatility.

During live batting practice during spring training, Hader's teammates in Houston had nothing but positive things to say about him. Fans only need to read Jeremy Pena's succinct comment to learn how Hader is different from what he saw on television, while Alex Bregman described him as a sharp talent and Jon Singleton admired his pitching arsenal.

“I’m glad he’s on our team.” - Jeremy Pena on Josh Hader.

Josh Hader, 29, has a 2.50 career ERA, is a three-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year, and has been an MLB All-Star five times in his career up until now. With 85 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched and a 1.28 ERA, his most recent tenure with the San Diego Padres was one of the best in his MLB career, thereby giving him a five-year $95 million deal with the Astros.

