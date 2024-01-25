3 Astros prospects who could have a breakout season in 2024

The Houston Astros will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites to reach the World Series in the American League. The 2022 World Series champions narrowly missed another shot at the title last season but ultimately fell to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers.

Even though the Houston Astros are filled with players who have World Series experience, it's the overall talent level that makes them one of the favorites to win it all. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman help form one of the most elite squads in the MLB.

That being said, there are a number of other lesser-known players on Houston's roster who can continue to improve in 2024 and help the club win their third title in the last ten years.

A look at three prospects who could enjoy a breakout season for the Houston Astros in 2024

#1 - Yainer Diaz

This one might be cheating because Yainer Diaz enjoyed an excellent 2023 season, but I could see the young catcher taking another leap this season. The 25-year-old catcher finished the season with a stellar .282 batting average, 23 home runs, and 60 RBIs. Those numbers could jump following the departure of Martin Maldonado in free agency.

"“Very grateful,” #Astros catcher Yainer Diaz on receiving the 2023 Dominican Rookie of the Year award" - @FullSeamAhead

#2 - Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown is entering the second full season of his career, and things have not gone smoothly so far.

Last year, Brown posted an 11-13 record with a 5.09 ERA and 178 strikeouts. The strikeout numbers from Brown are an encouraging sign, if he can address some of his struggles from last season, he could thrive for the Houston Astros this year.

#3 - Kenedy Corona

The problem for prospects looking to break into the MLB for Houston is the fact that the team is so loaded with proven talent. If there is one area that a budding young star could be given a shot, it's in the outfield. Enter Kenedy Corona, who could eventually be given a chance with the big club.

"Roster has been announced. Keep an eye on Kenedy Corona and Spencer Arrighetti this spring" - @RipGriffin3

He might not exactly be a power-hitter, but he can certainly contribute in that area. Corona's strengths and value for the Houston Astros will come from his speed and defensive abilities. If he can break into the team's lineup, he could be a solid contributor at the bottom of the lineup.

