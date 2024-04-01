Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episodes 10 & 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 9, titled The Harbinger, the story continues with a focus on Fennec Shand's actions at the end of Episode 8. She apparently betrays Clone Force 99 by informing someone about their search for M-Count bounties.

Speculations suggest that she might be communicating with Asajj Ventress, a character who is hinted to appear in this season. The episode also delves into the healing of Crosshair's hand and his relationship with Omega. Now, the upcoming episodes of the show will build upon the developments.

Notably, the upcoming episodes 10 and 11 of the show will release on the same day. It's worth noting that Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, episodes 10 and 11 will be released on April 3, 2024.

What time will Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episodes 10 and 11 be released?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 10, titled Identity Crisis, and Episode 11, titled Point of No Return, are set to release Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12 am PT. Below is the release schedule for both the episodes across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Wednesday,April 3, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday,April 3, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episodes 10 and 11?

Viewers can exclusively watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 10 and 11 on Disney+. This streaming platform provides access to the entire series, which includes the newest episodes from Season 3.

What can fans expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Season 3, Episodes 10 and 11?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episodes 10 and 11 are set to bring new challenges and developments. Viewers can expect the Bad Batch to encounter Asajj Ventress again, impressed by her skills previously. The episode will likely explore the Batch's continued resistance against the Empire amid new obstacles and dangerous creatures.

Furthermore, a significant focus could be on their decision to leave Pabu, heeding Ventress' warning to avoid the Empire's pursuit of Omega. Moreover, the press has viewed the episodes in early access, and as per their reviews, it looks like the upcoming episodes will be indeed riveting.

As journalist Rebecca Benjamin writes:

"Just finished watching the 2nd half of season 3 #TheBadBatch (minus the finale) and Oh My Force!! So many emotions right now I seriously can’t wrap my head and heart around it all. The writers and animators of this show are holding nothing back — bold, daring, and full of!"

The official synopsis of both the episodes reads as follows:

"Members of a unique squad of clones find their way into a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch heads for a series finale with season 3 on May 1, 2024, with its fifteenth episode titled The Cavalry Has Arrived.